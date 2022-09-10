Youth vote could tip the balance in Quebec's Sherbrooke riding

In Sherbrooke, a battle is unfolding for the seat once held by former premier Jean Charest.

Early polls indicate a tight race between the incumbent Quebec Solidaire QS) candidate Christine Labrie and Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) candidate Caroline St-Hilaire.

Around 66,000 people live in the Sherbrooke riding, where the average annual income is $40,000, according to Elections Quebec.

Voters in the area are concerned with a number of ballot box issues, including inflation and the rising cost of living, as well as the housing crisis.

"It's very difficult for the moment, first to find an apartment and to find one that you can afford," said Labrie. "It's one of the biggest issues of this campaign here in Sherbrooke."

At Sherbrooke University, some students, including Emilie Gilbert, say they're worried about where they'll live once they graduate.

"I think it's for everyone to have a place to live and an affordable place, because it costs a lot," said Gilbert.

On Thursday, Labrie and QS spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois toured the university campus to encourage young people to get out and vote.

In Quebec, those in the 18 to 34 age demographic are the least likely to cast a ballot.

Labrie says 80 per cent of Sherbrooke University students come from outside of the city and may not realize they can change their address in order to vote in the Sherbrooke riding.

Another top issue for Sherbrooke's student population is public transportation.

"We need to have something that connects all the cities together, and there's nothing except highways and some buses that are too expensive," said student Nicolas Pedro.

Improving transportation is something the Liberal candidate Francois Vaes is focused on. Vaes says the vision for transportation is mostly regional, but he believes "it will take a vision that is more province-wide."

For many years, the Sherbrooke seat flipped between the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) and the Parti Quebecois (PQ), until the last election when the seat went to QS.

Political analyst Daniel Beland says Sherbrooke is one of those ridings where voters frequently change their party allegiance.

"They're not necessarily that faithful. They can change their vote from one election to the next," said Beland.

CAQ candidate Caroline St-Hilaire is a former Bloc Quebecois MP and the former mayor of Longueuil. She declined to speak to CTV because she's not doing English media during the campaign.

Beland says while the polls currently show a toss-up between St-Hilaire and Labrie, it could all come down to which age demographic is the most eager to vote.

"There's an age division here," he said. "The CAQ tends to attract older voters, and Quebec Solidaire is more likely to attract younger voters. Turnout will absolutely be essential here."

This means the youth vote in Sherbrooke could end up tipping the scales on election day. That is, of course, if they turn up to vote at the polls.