MONTREAL -- The Legault government could force employees in the education sector to lend a hand in the health sector.

According to information obtained by The Canadian Press, a ministerial order is being prepared that would requisition staff currently on work stoppages from school boards and CEGEPs, such as nursing teachers.

On Friday, Health Minister Danielle McCann said she was in talks on ways to involve education employees.

“People are realizing the seriousness of the situation and staffing needs,” she said. “Some of these people are already working with us in the network. We want to go get the others. I think we'll have a good answer.”

The Confederation of National Trade Unions (CSN) said they recognize the gravity of the crisis and need to use exceptional means. However, they expressed concerns about how such a decision would be implemented and the potential for abuse.

“The government shouldn't abuse it, at the risk of slowing down the momentum of mobilization demonstrated by employees of our public services,” said CSN president Jacques Letourneau. “Forcing education personnel to go to work in the health network, without any form of prior consultation with the main stakeholders, is heartbreaking to say the least.”