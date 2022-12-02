Quebec education minister has school air quality as top priority

Air quality in schools is becoming a top priority under Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville.

The minister said Friday that "there is no file on which I have put more time and energy."

He invited journalists to a news briefing specifically on ventilation, during which he revealed that one per cent of classrooms in Quebec were still problematic.

According to his most recent data, 724 classrooms have a weekly average CO2 concentration that exceeds 1,500 parts per million (ppm), while 72 classrooms exceed 2,000 ppm.

Drainville acknowledged that the ideal target is 1,000 ppm. He also acknowledged that the situation is likely to get worse this winter, when schools usually close their windows.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the issue of ventilation in schools gained considerable momentum.

Drainville's predecessor, Jean-François Roberge, had long minimized the problem.

Without going so far as to criticize the former minister, Drainville said that he had quickly asked his officials what they were doing and what the government was doing.

"What I came to tell you this morning is that the situation is not ideal, the situation is not settled, but it is relatively under control, so the classes are safe," he said.

Faced with a new wave of infections currently in Quebec, he nevertheless advised schools to open their windows this winter, despite the cold, while taking into account the comfort of the student.