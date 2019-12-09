MONTREAL -- Sexual assault victims in Quebec will soon have access to a better support network thanks to free legal advice through the Juripop Clinic.

Justice Minister Sonia Lebel made the announcement Monday, saying the government will dole out $2.6 million for the pilot project, as part of a $50-million package over five years announced in the last budget to strengthen the support and protection of vulnerable people.

The initiative is part of the ongoing work of a committee of MNAs from all parties, as well as an expert committee on support for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

Juripop has already started recruiting partners throughout all regions of Quebec, and they will be trained accordingly, said director general Sophie Gagnon.

"Access to justice remains a challenge for people who have experienced sexual violence: there are many remedies and the system is complex. Our services will enable victims to assert their rights, understand the justice system and regain power over their lives," said Gagnon, who thanked the government committee for its "dedication to curbing sexual violence in Quebec."

The legal clinic will begin its work at the beginning of 2020 and open to victims in the spring, running until March 31, 2021. Its goal is to treat victims with openness and understanding and provide them with accurate and complete information and advice -- including of the formal complaints process.

Marguerite-Bourgeoys MNA Hélène David, who is the Liberal critic for the status of women, calls the project "an important step towards better support for victims of sexual violence."

Parti Québécois MNA Véronique Hivon adds the new system will "put victims at the heart of our actions," and "it is no longer the victims who are adapting to the judicial system, but the system that is adapting to the needs of the victims."

The Federation of Women's Shelters welcomed the announcement.

This story will be updated.