MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police have nailed a lead-footed driver caught going 236 kilometres per hour with a $2,476 ticket.

The driver was stopped on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. on Highway 440 eastbound near Cure-Labelle Blvd. in Laval.

The 53-year-old driver was caught by the Surete du Quebec laser radar in a 100 kilometre per hour zone.

This violation not only earned him the massive ticket, but also 30 demerit points. His driver's licence was suspended for seven days, as per Quebec's Highway Safety Code regulations and his vehicle was impounded.

The SQ is reminding drivers the speed is one of the main causes of fatal collisions on Quebec roads.