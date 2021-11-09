MONTREAL -- Hundreds of daycares will again be closed during strikes this week, though it's not all for the exact same purpose.

Eleven centres de petite enfance or public CPEs are closed for two days, after which negotiations will resume on Thursday over workers' contracts.

"The CAQ is not listening to our demands. What they are offering is peanuts," one union worker, Irina Badita, told CTV.

Premier François Legault said that part of the problem is that daycare workers in different settings are treated unevenly -- for example, at school-based daycares versus others -- and the province doesn't want a growing gap like this.

That's the same kind of logic that has spurred a much bigger group, 1,200 private daycares, to launch a one-day strike of their own on Wednesday.

They want to bring attention to the inequality between the public and private networks, which they say affects parents hugely, especially when they can't get a spot in a public daycare.

Watch the full Nov. 9 video report above to learn more.