Quebec dad spearheads 'immunoclip' face mask campaign to honour late daughter
Face masks may no longer be mandatory in certain places next month in Quebec, but one father is hoping to make the experience a little less confrontational for some of those who choose to still wear them.
Louis Sansfaçon, who lost his 31-year-old daughter to cancer, is spearheading a campaign to make clips with the letter "i" on them to attach them to masks specifically for immunocompromised people. The idea is to signal to others to keep their distance and that the person wearing it or their loved one is medically vulnerable.
The Quebec City resident credits the original idea to his late daughter, Emilie. The pair was at the Hôtel Dieu Hospital for her 35th round of chemo when they noticed a man who didn't have his mask on.
"She told me, 'Dad, I'm going to chemo and that guy doesn't know that I'm fighting for my life, I'm fighting for my health so we must do something about this,'" he recalled in an interview with CTV News.
She suggested at the time to use the mask as a form of communication for people with weakened immune systems.
"And then she said, 'Dad, do something. Create something about it.' So I came up with this idea."
Louis Sansfacon looks at the photo of his 31-year-old daughter, who lost her 18-month battle with cancer. (Joe Lofaro/CTV News)
The red "i" clips easily onto the side of a face mask. The "immunoclip" costs $6.50 and all proceeds go to the Association des Patients Immunodéficients du Québec, a non-profit organization that supports people who are immunocompromised and their families.
Emilie was a mother of two who lost her life after an 18-month battle with stage 4 colorectal cancer.
Sansfaçon wanted to start this project in honour of his daughter, whom he described as "a leader" who was "very active" and "always smiling."
"I made her a promise to go as far as I can with this little 'i'. This little letter can give quality of life for those people like Emilie around the world," he said.
So far, the idea seems to be resonating. He said he received more than 3,000 requests for the clips on Monday following recent media coverage from people all over Canada and even from people as far away as France.
Sansfaçon said he's not worried about people facing criticism for keeping their masks on as more public health measures are being lifted, but he realizes there will always be a select few who will give others a hard time about it.
He said he already received at least one email from a naysayer about the initiative. Sansfaçon said he wrote back and said he wished that person never gets diagnosed with a disease that weakens their immune system.
Quebec said it is taking a "weigh your own risk" approach in lifting the face mask mandate in "mid-April" if the epidemiological situation continues to improve. No specific date has been announced.
Interim public health director Dr. Luc Boileau told a news conference in March that it would be "impossible to ask a population of 8.5 million" to continue to mask indefinitely for a small minority who might still be at risk.
He said at the time the province has a slew of other tools that will help the medically vulnerable, including the roll-out of a fourth dose of the vaccine and that everyone in medical settings will still wear masks.
Montreal Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks
Russia and Ukraine kept a fragile diplomatic path open with a new round of talks Monday even as Moscow's forces pounded away at Kyiv and other cities across the country in a punishing bombardment that the Red Cross said has created 'nothing short of a nightmare' for civilians.
Unifor launches probe into allegations Jerry Dias broke union's constitution
A day after Unifor president Jerry Dias announced his sudden retirement, the union revealed it has been investigating the now former president since late January.
Lviv reopens Second World War bunker in city park
With missile strikes still threatening the western Ukraine city of Lviv, a decades-old military bunker has found a renewed purpose for local Ukrainians.
OPINION | Richard Berthelsen: Why we should expect to see major occasions without the Queen
As the Queen herself faces her 96th birthday in April, it is increasingly clear she may almost completely withdraw from public or ceremonial events, Richard Berthelsen writes in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Zelensky latest in long list of world leaders to address Parliament, third Ukrainian president
When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Parliament on Tuesday, he will be the third Ukrainian president to do so, joining a long list of world leaders and dignitaries to give a joint address to Canadian parliamentarians.
Police seek to oust squatters from Russian oligarch's London mansion
Police on Monday moved in to evict squatters who had occupied a London mansion suspected of belonging to Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, who was placed on Britain's sanctions list last week in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Federal minimum wage rising to $15.55 per hour in April
Employment and Social Development Canada has announced that the federal minimum wage will increase from $15 to $15.55 per hour on April 1, 2022.
Pregnant woman, baby die after Russia bombing of maternity hospital
A pregnant woman and her baby have died after Russia bombed the maternity hospital where she was meant to give birth, The Associated Press has learned. Images of the woman being rushed to an ambulance on a stretcher had circled the world, epitomizing the horror of an attack on humanity’s most innocent.
Decorated Canadian veteran sentenced in death of former common-law partner
A mother of three and decorated Canadian veteran of the war in Afghanistan has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison for the death of her former common-law partner.
Toronto
-
Strike looms for 24 Ontario colleges after union delivers ultimatum
A union representing thousands of faculty at Ontario’s 24 public colleges has delivered an ultimatum to their employer, suggesting that they are prepared to walk off the job on Friday unless there is an agreement to end the labour dispute through arbitration.
-
Ontario could see warmest St. Patrick's Day in more than 10 years
Temperatures in Ontario are expected skyrocket this week with the first blast of warm weather forecast for St. Patrick's Day.
-
Two suspects from Montreal in custody after allegedly kidnapping man at knifepoint in Toronto
Police say two suspects from Montreal are in custody after a man was kidnapped at knifepoint in Toronto at the end of January.
Atlantic
-
Communication snafus plagued RCMP's response to Nova Scotia mass shooting: documents
Repeated communication failures were partly to blame for the Nova Scotia RCMP's inability to stop a gunman from killing 22 people over a 13-hour span in April 2020, recently released documents show.
-
Sister confirms death of man who spent five hours in waters off eastern Nova Scotia
A family member has confirmed that a fisherman who was lifted from the ocean Sunday after spending five hours in waters off eastern Nova Scotia has died.
-
'Never say never': N.B.’s chief medical officer not promising the end of COVID-19 restrictions forever
For New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, Monday’s removal of the mandatory order won’t change much.
London
-
#ExtinguishersForCindy campaign to receive 1,000 Fire Extinguishers from London, Ont. company
Ten more seconds, is all they believe they needed.
-
Sexual assault charges laid against London, Ont. police officer
A London police officer is facing sexual assault-related charges in relation to off duty incidents, according to police.
-
200 COVID cases reported by MLHU over the weekend
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting a combined 201 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past few days.
Northern Ontario
-
Union representing college faculty across Ontario sets March 18 strike deadline
In an email to members Monday, the union representing college faculty in Ontario announced a March 18 strike deadline after three months of talks failed to produce an agreement.
-
As tensions with Russian rise, NORAD conducts air, missile defence operation
With war raging in Ukraine, the North American Aerospace Defense Command -- better known as NORAD -- will conduct exercises in the far north until March 17.
-
Fire causes extensive damage to popular Chi-Cheeman ferry
A traditional sign of summer on Manitoulin Island has been badly damaged after fire broke out on the M.S. Chi-Cheemaun early Saturday morning.
Calgary
-
Alberta reports 18 COVID-19 weekend deaths
Eighteen Albertans in the 60- to 90-year-old age group were reported to have died of the disease since Friday.
-
Calgary police chief addresses use of force at weekend protest
Chief Mark Neufeld of the Calgary Police Service says the actions officers took against community members during Saturday's rally in the Beltline was done in an effort to preserve public safety during a 'very complex' situation where tensions were high.
-
AHS proposes steep wage rollbacks for respiratory therapists, pharmacists and more
Alberta Health Services is proposing up to 10 per cent in wage reductions for some health-care professionals including respiratory therapists, social workers and pharmacists in early contract negotiations with the union that represents them.
Kitchener
-
Mayor hopes for ‘closure’ as search for missing Mitchell girl enters second week
Community rallies around searchers and family of missing child.
-
Police investigating sudden death in Waterloo
Police have released few details about the death but say it is not considered suspicious.
-
Strike looms for 24 Ontario colleges after union delivers ultimatum
A union representing thousands of faculty at Ontario’s 24 public colleges has delivered an ultimatum to their employer, suggesting that they are prepared to walk off the job on Friday unless there is an agreement to end the labour dispute through arbitration.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. boosting minimum wage to $15.65 an hour, labour minister says
Minimum wage workers across B.C. will soon see a pay boost of 45 cents more per hour, according to the province’s labour minister.
-
Weekend COVID-19 update: B.C. reports 14 deaths, small drop in hospital numbers
Another 14 deaths were attributed to COVID-19 over the weekend in British Columbia, the Ministry of Health announced Monday.
-
Video shows suspect in bear spray attack on Vancouver bus driver
Police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with a recent unprovoked attack on a bus driver in East Vancouver.
Edmonton
-
Convicted Edmonton landlord Abdullah Shah shot dead Sunday
Disreputable landlord Abdullah Shah, formerly known as Carmen Pervez, was killed Sunday outside his Edmonton home.
-
Edmonton explores turning River Valley into national urban park
The federal government is working with the City of Edmonton and Indigenous communities to incorporate the River Valley into Parks Canada’s National Urban Parks Program.
-
Alberta reports 18 COVID-19 weekend deaths
Eighteen Albertans in the 60- to 90-year-old age group were reported to have died of the disease since Friday.
Windsor
-
WECHU reports 142 new high-risk COVID cases since Friday, no additional deaths
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no additional COVID-19 deaths, 142 new high-risk cases and 25 hospitalizations on Monday.
-
Windsor taxi driver suffers injuries after suspect smashes cab window
A Windsor taxi driver was taken to the hospital with potentially life-altering injuries following an aggravated assault incident Saturday night, police are investigating.
-
Stolen pickup truck crashes into LaSalle police cruiser, officer injured
A LaSalle police officer suffered a head laceration and mild concussion after a stolen pickup truck collided head-on with his cruiser early Monday morning.
Regina
-
Former patient alleges physical, sexual abuse at Sask. tuberculosis hospital
It’s been more than six decades since Ben Pratt was first admitted to a tuberculosis (TB) sanatorium in Fort Qu'Appelle, Sask., but the George Gordon First Nation man still remembers the abuse he experienced like it was yesterday.
-
'Brutal' assault results in Regina's 2nd homicide of 2022 after victim dies in hospital: police
A man is facing charges in Regina’s second homicide of the year, after the victim of a violent assault died Sunday.
-
Here's how the City of Regina plans to become fully renewable by 2050
The City of Regina has released the framework which outlines its plan to becoming a renewable, net-zero city by 2050.
Ottawa
-
Debating masks one week before mandates end in Ontario schools
Mask mandates are set to lift in Ontario in one week, but there is debate as to whether the move is too soon, especially in schools, where students will return from March Break without a face covering.
-
First day of March Break family fun in Ottawa
For thousands of kids in the Ottawa area, March Break might just be their favourite week of the school year. And with lots of options for families, there's something for everyone.
-
Ottawa firefighters free 'Big Momma' the turtle from aquarium ornament
Ottawa firefighters were called to a local animal hospital on Saturday to lend their expertise to the extrication effort of a turtle named 'Big Momma' who had become trapped in a decorative log.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman sues health authority, staff, over husband's death
The widow of a man who died in hospital last year is arguing negligence by staff and the Saskatchewan Health Authority lead to his death.
-
Sask. highways to see 40 fast-charging stations for electric vehicles
The federal government hopes to make it easier for electric vehicle owners to charge their cars in Saskatchewan.
-
Ukrainians once again march outside Saskatoon City Hall to support Ukraine
Ukrainians in Saskatoon once again filled the civic square outside of City Hall in Saskatoon Sunday to rally for their ancestral homeland, currently fending off a Russian invasion.