Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations stabilize, but deaths pile up

A new study finds promise in a drug associated with significantly reduced hospitalizations among high-risk patients who received an injection in the early stages of COVID-19 infection. A health-care worker prepares to swab a man at a walk-in COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal North, Sunday, May 10, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes A new study finds promise in a drug associated with significantly reduced hospitalizations among high-risk patients who received an injection in the early stages of COVID-19 infection. A health-care worker prepares to swab a man at a walk-in COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal North, Sunday, May 10, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Here's where average home prices have dropped the most in Canada

While most Canadian real estate markets saw a drop in average home prices in January, not all regions are reporting the same level of decline. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes currently on sale in markets that are seeing some of the largest decreases in average home prices year-over-year.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon