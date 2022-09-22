Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations rise for second straight day

Quebec's Ministry of Health reported an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Thursday, and almost 100 more health-care workers are absent for novel coronavirus-related reasons.

The ministry says that nine more people are receiving treatment in the province's hospitals for COVID-19, bringing the overall number to 1,549.

Of those, 36 people are in intensive care units, a decrease of one from 24 hours ago.

There are 97 more health-care workers absent due to COVID-19-related reasons, bringing that total to 3,689.

The ministry also reports the overall number of deaths due to COVID-19 total has gone up by 20, meaning 16,717 people in the province have died while testing positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

From 11,499 PCR tests that were analyzed, 929 came back positive for the virus, making the positivity rate 7.9 per cent.

Since the pandemic began, 1,193,964 positive PCR tests have been recorded in Quebec.

In addition, 242,857 positive self-declared rapid tests have been logged, an additional 163 since Wednesday.

The ministry is monitoring 246 active COVID-19 outbreaks, three fewer than a day ago.

On Sept. 20, 12,590 samples were analyzed.

Health-care professionals administered 23,729 more doses of vaccine, bringing that total to 21,102,775.