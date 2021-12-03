MONTREAL -- Quebec on Friday reported another significant jump in daily new COVD-19 cases, with 1,355 new infections.

That's the highest since April 16.

On Wednesday, the province reported 1,196 cases, the highest since April 24, and those numbers dropped only slightly on Thursday, to 1,146.

There have been two more deaths, similar to the last two days.

Hospitalizations went up slightly, with a net increase of three people in hospital and four more in intensive care, bringing those totals to 230 in hospital and 57 in ICU.

DESPITE HIGH CASELOAD, SOME ENCOURAGING NUMBERS

Health authorities have been warning that they're preparing for a new wave, though they haven't publicly confirmed more than a single case of the new Omicron variant in the province.

Still, though the case numbers have been going up, getting closer to the level of this time last year, other numbers are well below what Quebec was experiencing this time last year.

On Dec. 3, 2020, there were 1,470 cases, but 30 deaths -- much higher than the recent average. There were also 13,197 active cases this time last year, about 50 per cent higher than the curent total.

Hospitalizations were also much higher, 737 total hospitalizations and 99 people in ICU. Right now there are about a third that number in hospital and roughly half the ICU total.

VACCINATIONS HIGH FOR UNDER-12

Vaccinations continue to climb day by day, with children ages five to 11 accounting for more than half. Friday the province reported 29,119 new shots, with 15,516 of them going to children under 12.

As of Thursday morning, one week after vaccinations for that age group opened, the province said that 38 per cent of Quebec kids already either had a shot or were booked to get one.

This is a developing story that will be updated.