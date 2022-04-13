Quebec COVID-19 cases rise, 12,764 health workers absent from work

Quebec reported another rise in COVID-19 infections Wednesday as 12,764 health-care workers were off the job for virus-related reasons.

The province added 3,515 positive PCR tests, which are reserved for priority groups, and 1,164 self-declared rapid tests, which are available to all.

Quebec also reported 2,060 people are in hospital, 83 of whom are in the intentive care unit. However, due to "updated" protocols for publishing hospitalization data, "a certain number of entries and discharges could not be counted," according to public health.

The province's coronavirus death toll has risen to 14,592 with 13 more people reported dead due to the virus.

Wednesday's update was based on 18,051 PCR tests. The positivity rate was 16.3 per cent.

There were 958 known active outbreaks in Quebec, and 31,677 active cases.

