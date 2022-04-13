Quebec's COVID-19 situation is deteriorating, says public health ahead of update

In the face of a deteriorating health situation related to COVID-19 in Quebec, interim National Director of Public Health, Dr. Luc Boileau, is expected to provide an update on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Quebec reported 35 new deaths related to COVID-19 and a sharp increase of 145 hospitalizations, for a total of 1,938.

The positivity rate was measured at 16.7 percent.

The Ministry of Health reported 2,596 new cases, a number not representative of the situation since access to PCR screening centres is restricted to priority groups.

Among Quebecers aged five and over, 53 per cent have received a third dose of vaccine so far.

With cases rising sharply, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is now strongly recommending that all adults aged 18 and older get their third shot.

It also recommends the booster for teens aged 12 to 17 years old who are at high risk of severe consequences from COVID-19, including those who are immunocompromised, living with elderly people or are part of racialized or marginalized communities disproportionately affected by the virus.

Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, explains the booster dose increases the effectiveness of the vaccine against severe disease to more than 90 per cent.

In addition, the Quebec immunization committee (CIQ) recommends that certain vulnerable groups receive a fourth booster dose three months or more after their last dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 13, 2022.