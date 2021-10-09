MONTREAL -- COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose by 602 on Saturday with 475 of those not fully vaccinated.

Quebec's Health Ministry says 462 of the new infections were reported in people who had not received a dose of vaccine, 13 received one dose more than two weeks ago and 127 were double-vaxxed more than a week ago.

The province added two more deaths due to the disease, bringing the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 11,412.

The ministry says there were 24 new patients admitted to Quebec hospitals, while 29 were discharged. Of the 24, 13 patients were unvaccinated, two received one dose of vaccine more than 14 days ago, and nine were double-vaxxed more than a week ago.

Intensive care unit (ICU) numbers dropped by two and there are now 84 people in Quebec ICUs.

Quebec's vaccination rate is 89 per cent for one dose out of the eligible population, and 85 per cent for both doses of COVID-19 vaccine.