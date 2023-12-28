Quebec Common Front of unions reaches proposed agreement in principle with province

The Common Front of unions which represents around 420,000 workers in Quebec has reached a proposed agreement in principle with the government.

The group, which includes the CSQ, CSN, APTS, and FTQ, said after 11 strike days and weeks of intensive bargaining, a proposed agreement reached the central table for the renewal of public sector collective agreements on wages and benefits.

The news comes after the French teachers union, the FAE, reached a proposed deal late on Wednesday.

"In terms of wages, the Common Front's objectives were based on two key principles: to protect our 420,000 workers against inflation and to achieve some general wage catch-up for all workers," a joint statement from the leaders of the CSN, CSQ, FTQ and APTS.

"And this is what has guided us throughout this negotiating blitz to reach a proposed agreement. We now want to present it to our respective authorities first."

The union leaders will now meet with their members to present the content of the proposed agreements, after which the members will be asked to vote on whether or not to ratify the agreement.

"This round of negotiations will be officially settled when the working and practice conditions and the salary conditions are deemed satisfactory," the leaders of the unions added.

The Common Front represents public workers in the education, health and social services and higher education sectors.