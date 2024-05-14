MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Saputo announces transition plan for president, CEO in August

    Saputo Inc., chairman of the board and CEO Lino Saputo Jr., addresses the company's annual general meeting in Laval, Que., on Aug. 7, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Saputo Inc., chairman of the board and CEO Lino Saputo Jr., addresses the company's annual general meeting in Laval, Que., on Aug. 7, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
    Saputo Inc. says its president and CEO Lino Saputo plans to transition to the role of executive chair of the board.

    The Montreal-based dairy processor says the transition will take effect Aug. 9, the date of the company's annual general meeting.

    Saputo says Carl Colizza, the company's current president and chief operating officer for North America, will take the top job in August.

    Colizza has been with Saputo since 1998, and in his current role since 2019.

    Saputo says Colizza will continue to perform the functions of his current role after the transition for the time being.

    The company says Colizza's track record and dedication to Saputo's core values make him the ideal candidate to lead the company.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2024.

