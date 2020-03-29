MONTREAL -- The Quebec government is buying 300,000 visors for doctors, nurses and first responders manufactured by Bauer to help deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadian hockey equipment manufacturer announced this week it would be producing the protective visors at its innovation centre in Blainville, Que., as well as its facility in Liverpool, NY.

Health Minister Danielle McCann and Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon made the announcement on Sunday.

Production will start next week. Projections show that 10,000 to 15,000 visors will be sent to the health network the first week, and 40,000 to 50,000 for the following weeks.

“This collaboration with the Bauer company will allow us to better meet our short-term needs, and to ensure a regular supply for this essential protection tool for the weeks and months to come,” said McCann.

The company was inspired to produce protective gear after hearing Premier Francois Legault say manufacturers in the province could have a role to play if supplies run low.

In addition to the health network, Bauer will provide visors to pharmacies, medical clinics and other organizations.

“This partnership with the Bauer company offers us a fine example of solidarity and resilience in this time of crisis that threatens both public health and our economy,” said Fitzgibbon. “This good news reassures us on both fronts, helping to provide our guardian angels in the health sector with the necessary equipment while drawing on our Quebec expertise and our workers in the manufacturing sector.”