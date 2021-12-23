Quebec has once again reported the highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases in Canada with an explosion of more than 9,000 infections reported on Thursday.

The province said there were 9,397 new cases and six more people have died due to the virus. There have been 11,658 deaths since March 2020.

Hospital cases also rose again with an increase of 28 hospitalizations from the day before.

The overall increase of 28 hospitalizations comes after 92 people were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours with the virus and 64 people were discharged.

The number of people in the ICU also rose by three from the day before, for a total of 91 intensive care cases.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) is also reporting a large increase in active cases. There are now 41,807 active cases, up by 7,646 from the day before.

Health-care workers also performed a record-number of tests — 54,520 on Dec. 21.

This is a developing story. More to come.