Quebec announces day against bullying in schools

Quebec announced Monday it will hold a day against bullying and violence in schools.

The event is slated for May 24, confirmed Education Minister Bernard Drainville, and will focus on three main themes: prevention, intervention and sanctions.

Drainville promised to do something about bullying last fall when he presented his plan to prevent violence and bullying in schools.

In a press release Monday, the Ministry of Education stated that the day would be an opportunity to "hear from the people who work with students on a daily basis to bring the anti-bullying and anti-violence plan to life."

It will also provide an opportunity to "take stock of situations of violence in schools, some of which have received media coverage in recent months," it added.

According to the ministry, some 100 people have been invited to participate in the event, which will be held in Quebec City.

They include members of school service centres, principals and parent committees.

Invitations have also been sent to community organizations and central labour bodies.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 22, 2024.