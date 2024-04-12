Father pleads guilty after confronting son's alleged bullies at Quebec school

The father who confronted his son's alleged bullies outside a high school pleaded guilty on Thursday to two counts of assault and uttering threats.

"He has been discharged on the conditions prescribed in a two years probation order," said Crown attorney Valérie Michaud.

The plea comes after the 42-year-old man went to École Pierre-de-Lestage in Berthierville, Que., about 80 kilometres northeast of Montreal, to confront several teenagers who allegedly bullied his son.

The conflict between the father and the students, as well as the alleged bullying incident involving the man's son, were caught on video.

The initial video shows at least three high school students, one of whom pushes a boy over while yelling at him.

In a second video, the father of the boy who appears to be bullied in the first video confronts the boy and yells that he'll put them in the ground if they touch his son again.

The exchange ends with one of the students appearing to be pushed into the snow.

The father should avoid a criminal record with a conditional discharge where he must keep the peace, be on good behaviour and not contact the two complainants or their families.