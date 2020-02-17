MONTREAL -- The Quebec government and the Cree are signing a memorandum of understanding on the long-term economic development of the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory.

The announcement was made in Montreal on Monday by Premier François Legault and Chairman of the Cree Nation Government Dr. Abel Bosum.

In the long term, the project has several stages, including the extension of the rail network, the electrification of certain industrial projects and the training of local labour.

Meanwhile, new protected wildlife areas will be identified.

The plan will be spread over 30 years.