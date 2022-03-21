Quebec adds five new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations climb over 1,000

Quebec is reporting five more COVID-19 deaths and a slight bump in the number of hospitalizations on Monday.

The total number of deaths since March 2020 has risen to 14,265.

Hospitalizations inched over 1,000 again in Quebec after 59 people were admitted and 46 were discharged in the last 24 hours.

The number of patients occupying ICU beds rose to 48 on Monday, an increase of three from the day before.

While Ontario has lifted its face mask mandate on Monday in most public places, they are still required in Quebec until at least mid-April.

According to Quebec's public health institute (INSPQ), the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the province has dropped to 12,964, a decrease of 318 from the last update.

The province also recorded 907 new COVID-19 infections. However, that number is likely an undercount since PCR testing is still not available to the general public in Quebec.

The health ministry also declared 433 positive rapid antigen test results in the last 24 hours.

Health-care workers analyzed 10,238 samples on March 19.

There were 369 active outbreaks in Quebec on Monday and the positivity rate was 10.3 per cent.

VACCINATION UPDATE

Another 3,987 new vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 18,571,415 doses given out in Quebec.

Most of the new doses (2,322) were booster shots.

As of Monday, health-care workers have administered 7,420,496 first doses covering 91 per cent of the eligible population, 7,093,537 second doses covering 87 per cent of the eligible population and 4,273,305 third doses covering 52 per cent of the population.