Quebec to lift face mask requirements in public places by mid-April

Quebec is prepared to remove face mask requirements in public places by mid-April and lift other COVID-19 rules earlier than expected due to a "favourable recommendation" from public health, the province says.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services said in a news release Wednesday that as of March 12, all public places will be able to operate at 100 per cent capacity, with no table capacity limits or restrictions on operating hours for restaurants, bars, taverns, and casinos.

By that date, dancing and karaoke will also be permitted and the vaccine passport will be lifted in all places where it was previously required, the ministry said.

The province had earlier announced that most public health restrictions would be lifted by March 14, but that face masks would still be required for the time being.

Interim public health director Dr. Luc Boileau is scheduled to hold a news conference on the COVID-19 situation in Quebec on Thursday morning to discuss more details about the announcement.

FACE MASKS TO BE GRADUALLY PHASED OUT

For face masks, the province intends to phase them out on a gradual basis, but the forecasted dates were not released. More details will be released "later, depending on the evolution of the epidemiological situation," the health ministry said.

But they did say that masks will be abandoned "no later than mid-April," including in CEGEPs and universitiesm and with at least 10 days' notice. A more specific date was not provided.

The measure will remain in place in public transportation at least through the month of April. Then, at the "earliest in May," masking requirements will be lifted in public transport, also with 10 days' notice.

Wearing a face mask is still an "effective tool" to stop the spread of the coronavirus and should still be used in certain cases, according to the ministry, including when someone has COVID-like symptoms, during the five days after the five-day isolation period, and during social interactions with people who are immunocompromised.

On Wednesday, COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to drop with a decrease of 58 fewer people in hospital, making for a current total of 1,381. However, the province surpassed 14,000 deaths due to the virus after 20 more people died.

“Within 10 days, most of the measures will finally be lifted. This is a very important step, and we can be proud of all our efforts to achieve this," said Health Minister Christian Dubé in the release.

"However, we must learn to live with the virus, which is still circulating, and remain cautious. Wearing a mask, even when it is no longer compulsory, will, among other things, be part of the arsenal we have to reduce the risk of transmission in certain circumstances."