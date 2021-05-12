MONTREAL -- New COVID-19 infections continue to trend downward in Quebec, with the province reporting 745 new cases on Wednesday.

While hospitalizations and the number of patients in intensive care both dropped, the province added 11 new deaths due to the coronavirus.

Three of the deaths were in the last 24 hours, five were from May 5 to 10, while three were before May 5. The total number of people who have died due to the virus in Quebec is now 11,012.

Hospitalizations are down by 10, for a total of 530 in Quebec. Patients in the ICU also decreased by two, for a total of 126.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) says that there are 7,756 active COVID-19 cases in the province, which is down by 61 from the day before.

A total of 341,433 people have recovered from the virus, an increase of 796 in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate in Quebec is 2.4 per cent.

Health-care professionals analyzed 30,760 samples on May 10. The province identified five new cases of the B.1.1.7 variant (U.K.) and one new case of the B.1.525 variant (Nigeria). INSPQ has identified a total of 5,315 cases of variants in Quebec.

VACCINATIONS

Vaccinations progressed well over the last 24 hours with 72,946 doses being adminstered. To date, 3,918,884 doses have been given out since the start of the pandemic.

The province reported that it had received the last batch of 45,630 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday, fulfilling the total of 458,640 doses that were expected this week.

So far, Quebec has received a total of 4,578,079 doses of vaccines and 44 per cent of the population has received a first dose.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Montreal recorded the most new daily cases with 205 infections added in the last 24 hours, for a total of 127,986. Other regions with the most new cases include Chaudiere-Appalaches (94 new, 18,019), Monteregie (68 new, 49,496 total), and Quebec City (60 new, 31,987).

Regions that recorded the most new deaths include Quebec City (two new, 1,101 total), the Eastern Townships (two new, 338 total), the Outaouais (two new, 207 total), and Montreal (one new, 4,697 total).