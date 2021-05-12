MONTREAL -- Young people in Quebec are hesitating when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine, public health authorities found in a recent survey.

Data collected between April 16 and 28 by the Institut national de santé publique (INSPQ) show that among respondents aged 25 to 34, 15 per cent did not intend to get vaccinated.

This number was 14 per cent among 18 to 24-year-olds and 11 per cent among 35 to 44-year-olds.

Tuesday, Quebec Premier François Legault appealed to young people, urging them to get vaccinated.

Starting Wednesday, adults aged 25 and over can make their vaccine appointment; for those 18 and up, it'll be Thursday evening or Friday morning.

The INSPQ survey also asked why these young people had little or no intention of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Of those, 24 per cent said they did not trust vaccination in general; 18 per cent said they feared possible side effects; and 14 per cent did not see the point of inoculation, believing the risk to their health was low even if they were not vaccinated.

Ten per cent expressed concerns about the effectiveness of the vaccine and another ten per cent said they had fears about the novelty of vaccines.

Nevertheless, the survey also indicates that a strong majority of respondents believe vaccines are an effective way to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19.

In addition, very few Quebecers consider vaccination against COVID-19 to be incompatible with their religious beliefs or personal principles.

In examining the profile of Quebec adults reluctant to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the INSPQ found the highest numbers were among those with lower levels of education and those who were unemployed. In general, immigrants were also more reluctant than others to receive the vaccine.

As of Tuesday, 43.2 per cent of the Quebec population has been vaccinated and 3.6 million people have received their first dose.

People living in CHSLDs have received their second dose and Health Minister Christian Dubé says the goal is now to vaccinate those in private seniors' residences by the end of May.

To carry out its surveys, the INSPQ submits an online form with about 60 questions. Since July 1, about 3,300 adults have been answering the form each week.

The results are weighted according to socio-demographic factors, hence the INSPQ specifies the non-probability sampling does not present a margin of error.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2021.