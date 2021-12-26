Advertisement
Quebec adds 7,874 new COVID-19 cases
Published Sunday, December 26, 2021 2:58PM EST Last Updated Sunday, December 26, 2021 3:19PM EST
Share:
MONTREAL -- Quebec logged 7,874 new coronavirus cases Sunday, a significant drop from days prior, though authorities warn there may be more due to limited access to testing facilities.
There are now 58,287 active coronavirus infections within Quebec.
The mass of new cases comes the same day new gathering restrictions took affect, limiting indoor groups to six people total, rather than 10.
Meanwhile, two of Montreal's largest hospital centres have shut their doors to visitors in several departments in an effort to limit the spread of Omicron.
-- More details to come
RELATED IMAGES