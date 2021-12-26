MONTREAL -- Quebec logged 7,874 new coronavirus cases Sunday, a significant drop from days prior, though authorities warn there may be more due to limited access to testing facilities.

There are now 58,287 active coronavirus infections within Quebec.

The mass of new cases comes the same day new gathering restrictions took affect, limiting indoor groups to six people total, rather than 10.

Meanwhile, two of Montreal's largest hospital centres have shut their doors to visitors in several departments in an effort to limit the spread of Omicron.

-- More details to come