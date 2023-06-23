Que. commissioner says ethics training needed for politicians as investigations pile up
Elected members of Quebec's national assembly aren't sufficiently aware and informed of the ethical issues that concern them, argues Ethics Commissioner Ariane Mignolet, who is calling for training on the subject to be made mandatory.
"Training is not compulsory, and that's problematic. It's an aberration," Mignolet told The Canadian Press. "Training must be made compulsory. It's inescapable."
The commissioner has her hands full: Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barette and Housing Minister France-Élaine Duranceau are both currently under investigation.
Meanwhile, Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon has undergone six investigations and received three reprimands.
Mignolet says most elected officials who put themselves in ethically questionable situations do so out of ignorance of the rules rather than malicious intent.
"Too often, you come into office, and you think, 'What, there's this? I didn't know,'" she illustrated.
"Every newly elected official and every member of the political staff should know the rules that apply to their situation [...] The aim of training is to develop a certain ethical reflex."
Mignolet says that since the start of the new legislature, the commission has take a more proactive approach to encourage training.
Since the 2022 election, 43 MNAs have attended at least one training session, according to her office.
KEEPING A DISTANCE FROM POLITICS
The ethics commissioner knows her work can be exploited for partisan ends. That's why she makes sure there are tangible elements she can rely on before launching an investigation.
"You have to show that there are reasonable grounds to believe that there has been a breach. The objective is not to engage in fishing expeditions," she explained.
And when an investigation report is filed, she is sometimes criticized.
For example, following the tabling of her latest report on Pierre Fitzgibbon -- in which he was cleared -- the three opposition parties suggested that the National Assembly's code of ethics should be amended.
Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said at the time: "I've read the commissioner's decision. And while I respect her power and competence, I do not share her conclusions."
But Mignolet says she keeps a distance from what is said about her work.
"I don't take it personally [...] That's the job. There will always be someone happy and someone unhappy."
And in December 2020, when the commissioner reprimanded Fitzgibbon a second time, it was Coalition Avenir Québec leader and Quebec Premier François Legault's turn to suggest changing the code.
Regardless of its conclusions, Mignlet believes every report is a "great educational tool" that helps spread the word about the rules.
"Whether we agree or not, there are lessons to be learned from these reports, and it snowballs and sheds light on certain issues," she maintained. "It's never useless."
Despite this, the Commissioner is open to amending the code -- not to make it lighter, but to give it more flexibility.
"As everything is a question of context, the commissioner should perhaps have a little more leeway," she explained, adding that the current code works "very well."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 23, 2023.
