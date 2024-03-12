Q&A: Finance Minister Eric Girard on Quebec's historic budget deficit
Finance Minister Éric Girard tabled an historic budget on Tuesday, with a projected $11 billion deficit and a delayed timeline for balancing the books to the 2029-2030 fiscal year.
The finance minister spoke to CTV News reporter Kelly Greig after the budget was tabled in Quebec City and what it means for Quebecers.
Watch the video above for the full interview.
CTV: You said that this would be a responsible budget, we are now facing the biggest projected deficit in Quebec history: $11 billion. What about this is responsible?
GIRARD: Well, there's some temporary factors that go into this. First, under the weight of the interest rate increase, the economy has stopped. Also, with the drought that we had last summer, we were not able to export hydroelectricity as much as we would have liked.
So there's some temporary aspects and at the same time, we wanted to make sure that there is improvement and accessibility to our public health care and public schools. And therefore at the same time that we're investing in human resources in our network in technological change, governance, and health care and education, we also have these temporary shortages of revenues. So this combination makes for a high deficit now, but we will manage it. We're committed to restoring a fiscal balance and we will do it.
CTV: The priorities are health care and education. We're seeing $360 million for access to education, yet there's a huge backlog in terms of surgeries and other procedures. How will Quebecers see a change from this budget?
GIRARD: I think what you're seeing is, first, an investment in human resources. We did these investments to make some structural changes to absolute improvement into organizational change. But we're also doing governance changes with Santé Quebec. We're also doing changes in terms of technology, like the [digitization of files], all these aspects. All these changes that are being done by Minister [Christian] Dubé will have a permanent impact and will ultimately improve services. This is what we all want.
CTV: There is a review this spring of the finances and that includes the consumption tax. Will you be changing the provincial sales tax?
GIRARD: No. It's not part of the scope of what we want to do.
CTV: As of today, what difference will Quebecers see with this budget that will improve their lives?
GIRARD: I think what you will see is that because we have labour shortages in education and health care, you will see that given the improvement that we've done in working conditions, the organizational benefit that we're getting through these negotiations if we are delivering health care, education services, there's a very important human aspect to it. And to the extent that we succeed in reducing labor shortage, you will see a difference.
Montreal Top Stories
-
QUEBEC BUDGET 2024
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We cannot lose hope': Haitian-Canadians ask for Ottawa's help
In the wake of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry's resignation, community leaders gathered at Montreal's Maison d'Haiti to ask the Canadian government to step up its efforts to deal with the crisis shaking their homeland.
LIVE AT 7 Two dead, one injured in triple shooting in downtown Toronto
Toronto police's homicide squad is investgating after two males were killed in a triple shooting in Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon.
Curler Harris will appeal suspension after missing Scotties due to doping violation
Briane Harris's absence from Canada's national women's curling championship has officially been explained.
What these class-action lawyers say they'd be careful buying in Canada
Purchasing potentially defective products or experiencing unwanted side effects or harm are risks consumers always take. When it comes to shopping, class-action lawyers say they'd be careful when buying these items.
Alberta amending tax rules to offer $5,000 incentive to out-of-province workers
The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would direct $10 million from this year's budget toward luring more workers to the province.
Russia says it killed 234 fighters while thwarting an incursion from Ukraine
Ukrainian long-range drones smashed into two oil facilities deep inside Russia on Tuesday, officials said, while an armed incursion claimed by Ukraine-based Russian opponents of the Kremlin unnerved a border region just days before Russia's presidential election.
Toronto birder says city's first-ever bald eagle's nest is at risk
Less than a week after news of Toronto’s first-ever documented bald eagle's nest broke, a birder in the city say the site is already at risk due to the ongoing efforts to keep another species out of the area.
Lily Allen says having children 'ruined' her career
British pop singer Lily Allen has said that her children 'complete' her, but having them 'totally ruined' her career.
Uvalde police chief who was on vacation during Robb Elementary shooting resigns
The Uvalde police chief who was on vacation during the Robb Elementary School shooting submitted his resignation Tuesday, less than a week after a report ordered by the city defended the department's response to the attack but outraged some family members of the 19 children and two teachers who were killed.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
LIVE AT 7
LIVE AT 7 Two dead, one injured in triple shooting in downtown Toronto
Toronto police's homicide squad is investgating after two males were killed in a triple shooting in Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Toronto birder says city's first-ever bald eagle's nest is at risk
Less than a week after news of Toronto’s first-ever documented bald eagle's nest broke, a birder in the city say the site is already at risk due to the ongoing efforts to keep another species out of the area.
-
Toronto-area cop demoted after crashing car on way home from bar, reporting it stolen to another police service
A Durham police officer has been handed a year-long demotion after he admitted to crashing his car on the way home from a Port Hope bar before reporting it as stolen in an attempt to 'evade criminal and civil liability.'
Atlantic
-
Chronicle Herald, SaltWire business issues traced back to 2017
A private debt firm has driven Atlantic Canada’s largest newspaper company, The Chronicle Herald and SaltWire Network, into insolvency.
-
P.E.I. fire survivor sharing journey after amputation
Nate Lykow is a pretty ordinary guy. A father, a husband, but in September of last year he faced some extraordinary circumstances.
-
N.S. rental options shrink as prices increase
When it comes to rental costs, Nova Scotia isn't at the top, but it's getting there.
N.L.
-
Two-day storm threatens to drop 85 centimetres of snow on Newfoundland
Forecasters with Environment Canada in Newfoundland and Labrador say anywhere from 55 to 85 centimetres of snow will land in the St. John’s area by Saturday morning, when the snow will finally move off shore.
-
'It's disturbing': Growing number of bodies left sitting in cold storage at N.L.'s largest hospital
Tucked away near a receiving bay and mere feet from a green garbage dumpster, a group of industrial freezers are holding a growing amount of human bodies outside Newfoundland and Labrador’s biggest hospital.
-
Newfoundland police lay 63 more charges against former teacher
A former Newfoundland teacher and volleyball coach is now facing more than 150 charges related to what police call sexual violence.
Ottawa
-
'I would have paid': Ottawa residents claim they were unaware of outstanding tickets now dropping their credit scores
Since reporting on old fines tanking the credit scores of thousands of Ottawans and former residents, CTV News has received a flood of similar accounts from people claiming the city and its contracted collection agencies did not do enough to contact them before their credit score was slashed.
-
Changing consumer habits could spell the end of bagged milk
Milk is sold in bags in Ontario, Quebec, and the Maritimes, but it could be approaching its expiry date. Part of the reason is changing consumer habits.
-
Ottawa residents worry about family and friends in Haiti
The situation in Haiti has been volatile for years. The Haitian prime minister agreed Tuesday to resign under fierce pressure. Gangs are running rampant throughout the country and there are mounting fears of a civil war.
Northern Ontario
-
Sask. commercial driver charged after Highway 69 crash south of Sudbury, Ont.
A 59-year-old commercial driver from Saskatchewan has been charged after being seriously injured in a crash on Highway 69 south of Sudbury on the weekend.
-
Northern Ont. mayor says better police communication needed in wake of Highway 11 shooting
The mayor of Coleman Township, just south of Temiskaming Shores, said he is frustrated with how Ontario Provincial Police officers handled communication during the fatal Highway 11 shooting last week.
-
Curler Harris will appeal suspension after missing Scotties due to doping violation
Briane Harris's absence from Canada's national women's curling championship has officially been explained.
London
-
Driver charged after single-vehicle rollover
The driver of a car involved in a single-vehicle collision in South-West Oxford Township has been charged.
-
'I do not forgive myself': Family expresses grief and impaired driver expresses regret as he enters guilty plea
They lost their loved one to an impaired driver two years ago, and the family of Richard McMahon struggle with how and why it still happens.
-
War of words: Sarnia council meeting abruptly adjourned, mayor blames councillor’s conduct
At a monthly council meeting in Sarnia on Monday, things went sideways after one councillor derailed the conversation.
Kitchener
-
Three serious house fires within 24 hours in Guelph
The day after two women died in a Guelph house fire, flames tore through two more homes in the city.
-
Why an unvaccinated former healthcare worker is hopeful she could get her job back
A former Grand River Hospital (GRH) employee is encouraged by an recent arbitrator’s ruling that nine Ontario nurses, who were fired because they didn’t get two COVID-19 vaccinations, should be reinstated.
-
SIU clears WRPS officer who shot man in arm
The province’s police watchdog says it found no reasonable grounds to charge a Waterloo Regional Police Service officer who shot a man in the arm last year.
Windsor
-
Windsor mayor amongst highest paid mayors in Ontario — or is he?
Windsor’s mayor pulled home a paycheque of nearly $220,000 in 2023, making him one of the highest paid mayors in Ontario when compared against the public sector salary disclosure list from last year.
-
139 metres to go: Gordie Howe International Bridge shares construction update
Construction on the Gordie Howe International Bridge is inching closer to completion, with a photo update of construction progress showing the bridge deck is two-thirds of the way completed.
-
'We’re happy about it': Dedicated bike path coming to Leamington, Ont. waterfront
The Municipality of Leamington is continuing with enhancements to its waterfront area. A key component of the Waterfront Destination Master Plan is installing a dedicated bike path on the promenade, extending from the Leamington Marina to the dock.
Barrie
-
Careless driving charge laid after 3-vehicle collision on Highway 400 involving transport & dump truck
One motorist has been charged with careless driving after cutting in front of a southbound transport truck and causing a three-vehicle collision on Tuesday morning along Highway 400.
-
Ont. man, 65, arrested after IED found at Barrie supportive housing complex
Police say one man is under arrest after an improvised explosive device (IED) was found at a housing complex in Barrie, forcing those in the immediate area to evacuate.
-
Loaded semi-automatic firearm, drugs allegedly seized after pickup truck crashes into hydro pole in Barrie
An allegedly impaired driver was arrested after officers investigating a collision in Barrie's south end said they turned up suspected drugs and a fully loaded semi-automatic firearm.
Vancouver
-
Murder charge laid in 2022 Surrey shooting
A second-degree murder charge has been laid in the slaying of a Surrey man more than 18 months ago, according to authorities.
-
Racism persists in regional health care despite B.C.'s efforts, First Nation says
A British Columbia First Nation says racism in the health-care system persists despite efforts by the government and industry to combat the problem.
-
Council votes not to reprimand Vancouver mayor for discriminatory conduct toward new mom
Vancouver's mayor will not be reprimanded for conduct the city's integrity commissioner found amounted to discrimination against a park board commissioner who was a new mom on maternity leave.
Vancouver Island
-
'Organized crime group' may be using GPS trackers to target Asian business owners for break-ins: RCMP
Mounties on Vancouver Island are warning about a rise in break-ins that appear to be targeting Asian business owners' homes.
-
Jail time and heavy fines proposed for truck drivers hitting B.C. overpasses
The B.C. government is proposing jail time and six-figure fines if commercial drivers are responsible for striking provincial infrastructure.
-
Coral reef that 'shouldn't exist' thrives off B.C.'s coast in Pacific Ocean, biologist says
It started with a tip from the local First Nation of a 'bump on the sea floor' where the fish liked to be and led to the discovery of Canada's only known live coral reef.
Winnipeg
-
Curler Harris will appeal suspension after missing Scotties due to doping violation
Briane Harris's absence from Canada's national women's curling championship has officially been explained.
-
Manitoba experiencing drought conditions due to warm weather, lack of precipitation
Much of Manitoba is experiencing drought conditions, according to a new report from the Government of Canada.
-
Teen arrested for arson; RCMP searching for two more suspects
The Manitoba RCMP has made one arrest and is continuing to search for two more suspects in connection to an arson investigation in Gods Lake Narrows.
Calgary
-
Potholes creating issues for some Calgary drivers, pedestrians
Calgarians are expressing concerns over an increasing number of potholes showing up on city streets during their daily commutes due to warmer temperatures.
-
Man charged in hate-motivated incident in Coral Springs
A Calgary man is facing charges in connection with what police are calling a hate-motivated incident.
-
Alberta company to pay $296K following 2021 workplace fatality
A construction company in Brooks, Alta., has been ordered to pay a sizable fine after it was found guilty of violating Alberta's Occupational Health and Safety Act.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton city strike: What will be open, closed, affected and unaffected
Edmonton's city manager says civic staff is taking steps to minimize the impact of a strike by more than 6,000 workers slated to begin on Thursday morning.
-
Alberta amending tax rules to offer $5,000 incentive to out-of-province workers
The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would direct $10 million from this year's budget toward luring more workers to the province.
-
Fundraiser started to help 13-year-old sexual assault victim, family access therapy
As money is being raised to help cover the cost of therapy for a 13-year-old girl, charges have been laid against the man accused of sexually assaulting her.
Regina
-
Sask. restricts bear spray possession, adds hefty fines in attempt to curb illegal use
The provincial government has introduced new regulations surrounding bear spray possession in urban areas in a hope to curb its use as a weapon in Saskatchewan.
-
Parole board took 'appropriate' steps in Sask. mass murderer's release, investigation finds
A joint investigation into the release and supervision of mass murderer Myles Sanderson has issued 14 recommendations to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) and the Parole Board of Canada.
-
Former Riders coach Craig Dickenson joining brother Dave in Calgary
Former Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Craig Dickenson is joining his brother Dave and the Calgary Stampeders.
Saskatoon
-
Parole board took 'appropriate' steps in Sask. mass murderer's release, investigation finds
A joint investigation into the release and supervision of mass murderer Myles Sanderson has issued 14 recommendations to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) and the Parole Board of Canada.
-
Saskatoon high school basketball playoffs affected by teachers’ job actions
Saskatoon Secondary Schools Athletic Directorate (SSSAD) said games and events for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of this week have been cancelled due to the withdrawal of extracurricular activities.
-
Sask. labour lawyer's pitch to end teachers' job action: 'empower the principals'
As the contract stalemate between the province and the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) continues, a Saskatoon labour lawyer says some creative thinking is required to get both sides back to the negotiating table.