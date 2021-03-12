MONTREAL -- Health authorities have issued a recall for several products sold by a Montreal company for packaging problems.

The province says the products, sold by Ton Quartier Rosemont (907 Rosemont Boul.), were not "packaged and labeled in such a way as to ensure their safety.”

Only products from the following list, which were sold before March 10, are included in the recall:

Potage navet du Québec (750 ml)

Potage du moment (750 ml)

Soupe à l’oignon (750 ml)

Sauce à la courge musquée (750 ml)

Fèves à l’érable et aux baies de Goji (500 ml)

Pesto aux herbes (250 ml)

In addition, the province is also warning the public not to consume the store’s “Creton Végétalien Sans Lactose” if they’ve stored it outside of refrigeration. Again, only units sold before March 10 are affected.

(Image source: Agriculture, Pecheries et Alimentation du Quebec)

According to health officials, the packaging did not include instructions for people to refrigerate the product.

People who have bought any of the listed items can either return them to the store or throw them away.

Though no illnesses have been reported in relation to the recalled products, the province says they still present a health risk “even if the affected products do not show any signs of spoilage or a suspicious odour.”