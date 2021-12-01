QUEBEC CITY -- Quebec's public security minister has ordered a second investigation into the Quebec City police over another video of a violent altercation.

Genevieve Guilbault announced Wednesday she's asking the police ethics commissioner to look into the incident Friday evening involving a white man injured in a restaurant in the city's Ste-Foy district.

Voici des images de Jean-Philippe St-Laurent après son arrestation par le @SPVQ_police vendredi soir, soit quelques heures avant l’arrestation violente sur Grande-Allée. Parmi les cinq policiers suspendus, trois ont participé aux 2 interventions. pic.twitter.com/S7LumQ0PR4 — Alexane Drolet (@drolet_alexane) December 1, 2021

Quebec City police had announced an internal probe into that second video, which began circulating this week.



The video, which a friend posted to Facebook, shows officers jamming their knees into St-Laurent’s back repeatedly and punching him in the ribs while he lies face-down in the broken glass, with his torso naked and his face caught in fabric.

“All I saw was my shirt on my head and I saw a pool of blood. I was flipping out,” the victim, Jean-Philippe St-Laurent, told Le Journal.

“At one point I wondered if they were going to kill me there. I was getting beaten up and you don't know when it's going to stop.”

St-Laurent told Le Journal he spent the night in hospital and has a broken nose, a concussion and some other facial injuries. He gave the news outlet photos of himself immediately after the incident with his shirt covered in blood.

He hasn’t yet responded to CTV’s request for comment.



In a news conference in Quebec City, Mayor Bruno Marchand said he has confidence in chief of police Denis Turcotte.

“The images are shocking and troubling, the investigating is underway and I’m reassured by the investigation,” he said, adding that “we can’t put all our police in the same baskets.”

ANOTHER INCIDENT

That incident in the video came just hours before Quebec City police were involved in the violent takedown of young Black people early Saturday.

Video circulating online showed officers hitting, dragging and pinning at least two Black people on the ground.

On Tuesday, Quebec City police suspended with pay five police officers involved in that altercation.

They said they had opened another internal investigation into the incident involving St-Laurent.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 1, 2021. With files from CTV News Montreal's Selena Ross.