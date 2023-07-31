Problems on Montreal REM light-rail line on first day of operation

The first morning of the official entry into service of the new Metropolitan Express Network (REM) was not easy; a service interruption forced officials to deploy buses to provide a link between Montreal and Brossard.

At around 8 a.m. Monday morning, the REM began to experience problems. The network's X (formerly Twitter) account first announced a slowdown in service, which eventually became an outage.

Buses have been used to allow users to cross the bridge.

Eventually, service returned to normal shortly before 9:30 a.m.

On Saturday and Sunday, tens of thousands of people used the new light rail system, which was open to the public free of charge.

Since Monday morning, five REM stations have been open on the segment between Central Station in downtown Montreal and Brossard station on the South Shore.

Bus transport over the Samuel-de-Champlain bridge has been halted, but several routes on the South Shore were redesigned so that buses converge on the REM stations.

Eventually, the network will have 26 stations stretching over 67 kilometres.

It is the biggest public transport development in Montreal since the metro was built in the 1960s.

The REM's prime contractor, CDPQ-Infra, a subsidiary of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, claims that the journey between Montreal and Brossard will take 18 minutes, 20 to 30 minutes less than the journey by car at rush hour.

The plan is for REM trains to be in service every day, 20 hours a day, and they will be connected to the three main lines of the Montreal metro.

Three other REM routes are still under construction, including lines to suburban municipalities to the west and north of Montreal, due to open towards the end of 2024, and an airport link to Dorval, which will not be operational until 2027.