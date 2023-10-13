Pro-Palestinian protest planned for downtown Montreal on Friday night

A major pro-Palestinian protest is planned in the heart of Montreal's downtown core on Friday evening.

The "MTL Protest for Palestine: All Out for Gaza!" is being organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement, a grassroots movement of Palestinian and Arab youth that is "dedicated to the liberation" Palestine, according to the group's website.

The group is organizing other protests across the U.S. and Canada throughout the week.

"In the past few days, the Zionist occupation has been relentlessly bombing Gaza - targeting civilian infrastructure and killing over 700 Palestinians," the Facebook event page reads. "This is a blatant attempt to collectively punish the Palestinian people for marching toward liberation."

The protests is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. at Guy-Concordia metro station.

It is the latest in a series of protests in support of Palestine in Montreal since the Israel-Gaza war began. On Tuesday, Palestinian supporters demonstrated outside a rally in support of Israel, and a pro-Palestine protest took place on Sunday.