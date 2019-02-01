Featured Video
Price wins Molson Cup for January
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price deflects a shot as they play the Winnipeg Jets during second period NHL hockey action Tuesday, April 3, 2018 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 1, 2019 11:32AM EST
Canadiens goalie Carey Price is the winner of the Molson Cup for January.
Price will be honored with a ceremony before Saturday’s afternoon game against the New Jersey Devils at the Bell Centre.
During the month of January, Price was named a game’s first star twice, second star three times and third star once.
In eight games, he posted a 5-3-0 record. He was tied with Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevkiy for the NHL lead with two shutouts and finished second with a 1.51 goals-against-average and .953 save percentage.
Latest Montreal News
- Liberals, Muslims take aim at Legault over Islamophobia comments
- Edinburgh Elementary overcrowding as parents, EMSB scrambling for solutions
- Exiled in Montreal, family fears former Venezuelan officer being tortured
- Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce dies at age 88
- Man arrested over video praising Quebec City mosque shooter