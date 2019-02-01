

The Canadian Press





Canadiens goalie Carey Price is the winner of the Molson Cup for January.

Price will be honored with a ceremony before Saturday’s afternoon game against the New Jersey Devils at the Bell Centre.

During the month of January, Price was named a game’s first star twice, second star three times and third star once.

In eight games, he posted a 5-3-0 record. He was tied with Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevkiy for the NHL lead with two shutouts and finished second with a 1.51 goals-against-average and .953 save percentage.