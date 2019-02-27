

CTV Montreal





Premier Francois Legault said he was stunned to learn of the racist taunts hurled at a weekend hockey game in St. Jerome.

"It's totally unacceptable what happened," said Legault.

On Saturday racists attending an NAHL hockey game targeted a black hockey player, Jonathan Diaby, and his friends and family in the stands.

When Diaby received a penalty, one fan leaned over the glass and insulted Diaby, mocked him by dancing like a gorilla, and showed him a picture of a baboon.

Other bigots in the stands pushed Diaby's father and rubbed their hands on his head, while someone poured beer on Diaby's girlfriend.

On Wednesday Legault said officials should have immediately stopped the game and removed the racists from the arena.

"I'm asking people responsible for security but also the population not to tolerate this kind of comments. It's totally unacceptable in 2019 to see people yelling racist sentences about a black hockey player. It's unacceptable and I hope the population in the future would throw out these people saying this kind of thing," said Legault.

Legault's sentiments were echoed by politicians of every party at the National Assembly.

Diaby, a former draft choice of the NHL's Nashville Predators, left the North American Hockey League game during the second period as a result of the verbal abuse.

He and his family then left the arena because the taunting continued and they did not feel safe.