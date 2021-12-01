LÉVIS, QUE. -- The Legault government is ruling out imposing new health restrictions, even though the rise in new cases of COVID-19 is steady in Quebec.

At a press conference Wednesday in Levis, Que. at a children's vaccination center, the premier said there was no scenario involving the return of more restrictive health measures.

However, nearly 1,200 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday in Quebec and the pandemic has resumed its progression.

Health Minister Christian Dubé expressed concern and dissatisfaction in the morning, but Legault said the number of hospitalizations was still under control at 239.

Legault suggested that he knows Quebecers well enough to know that they are weary of the current measures.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 1, 2021.