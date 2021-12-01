QUEBEC CITY -- Quebec health officials are reporting almost 1,200 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Wednesday, a major jump from recent days.

Health Minister Christian Dube first revealed the new case count in a news conference in Quebec City Wednesday morning.

The exact numbers were released at 11 a.m., showing 1,196 new cases in the province, and two deaths.

It's the highest daily count of new cases in Quebec since April 24.

Montreal public health officials are holding a news conference to update on the state of COVID-19 in the city at 1:30 p.m.

Province-wide, net hospitalizations went up by 12, for a total of 239 Quebecers currently hospitalized with the coronavirus. There are 52 people in intensive care, an increase of one.

According to the province's daily number-crunching, unvaccinated people are currently 15.8 times more likely to be hospitalized with the virus than the vaccinated.

The number of active cases also continues to increase steadily, with the most recent count at 8,447 active infections.

The positivity rate is also on a general slow upswing and currently stands at 3.1 per cent, up from a recent low of 1.3 per cent on Oct. 25.

