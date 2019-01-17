

CTV Montreal





Quebec has once again asked the federal government to collect federal taxes on its behalf, allowing Quebecers to file a single tax return.

Premier Francois Legault made the request Thursday as he met Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Trudeau declined.

Multiple Quebec governments have asked Ottawa to collect federal taxes, and the idea was most recently floated by the Parti Quebecois in 2010 -- when the Liberals were in power -- and by Liberal Finance Minister Carlos Leitao last year.

Last June federal Conservative leader Andrew Scheer said his party would support provincial management of federal tax returns in Quebec.

Everywhere else in the country that has a single tax system the federal government collects money on behalf of the provinces, while the province has collected the GST in Quebec for the federal government since the early 1990s.

Federal Liberals holding a three-day retreat in Quebec

Trudeau and his ministers are in Sherbrooke for a three-day retreat following this week's shuffle of the federal cabinet.

Meanwhile he used the opportunity to meet with Legault, who said it is time for action on several issues, including proposed federal funding of public transit, and compensation for the management of asylum seekers.

Quebec is asking for $300 million for dealing with asylum seekers, while Ottawa has offered $140 million.

Legault's main concern, however, was his push to lower immigration levels and introduce a values test on newcomers.

"Right now there's already a test of knowledge about Canada. It's already there. What I would like to see is a test about the values, including our Charter of Rights in Quebec. I think it's fair. I think Mr. Trudeau is not closed to this idea, but I would like to have a direct answer as soon as possible," said Legault.

In December the CAQ said it would reduce its immigration objective to 40,000 in 2019, a drop of about 10,000 people compared to 2018.

That plan has been criticized by many business owners because of a labour shortage in the province.