Quebec to officially ask Ottawa for permission to collect federal taxes
A tax return form is pictured in Toronto on Wednesday, April 13, 2011. (Chris Young / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, May 17, 2018 2:44PM EDT
Quebec is going to officially ask Ottawa if it can collect federal taxes on its behalf.
Finance Minister Carlos Leitao said Thursday he believes the Trudeau government may be amenable to the idea, and so he will take the official steps necessary.
The move comes after the members of the National Assembly passed a unanimous motion calling for the implementation of a single tax return in the province, as long as it was administered by Quebec.
Federal Conservative leader Andrew Scheer said that if becomes prime minister he would begin negotiations to implement a single tax return in Quebec.
Latest Montreal News
- G7 Summit protesters to be a 'moderate' security risk
- Man shot in parked car has died
- Former SNC-Lavalin executive charged with illegal donations connected to federal Liberal, Conservative parties
- Montreal to create Dickie Moore Park in Park Ex
- Quebec to officially ask Ottawa for permission to collect federal taxes