

CTV Montreal





Quebec is going to officially ask Ottawa if it can collect federal taxes on its behalf.

Finance Minister Carlos Leitao said Thursday he believes the Trudeau government may be amenable to the idea, and so he will take the official steps necessary.

The move comes after the members of the National Assembly passed a unanimous motion calling for the implementation of a single tax return in the province, as long as it was administered by Quebec.

Federal Conservative leader Andrew Scheer said that if becomes prime minister he would begin negotiations to implement a single tax return in Quebec.