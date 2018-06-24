Scheer unveils support for single-form Quebec tax return
Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer speaks during the General Council of the Conservative Party of Canada in Saint-Hyacinthe, Que. on Sunday, May 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, June 24, 2018 6:52PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 25, 2018 11:18AM EDT
Canada’s Conservative Party announced on Monday it supports a single tax return for Quebecers.
Party leader Andrew Scheer revealed his support for a single form in an announcement in Quebec City Monday. The new form would be managed by the provincial government in Quebec City.
Currently, taxpayers in Quebec fill out two forms for their taxes – one for provincial, the other for federal.
Single tax systems do exist in other provinces, but those are managed by the federal government.
In May, Quebec Finance Minister Carlos Leitao said they would officially ask the Trudeau government to allow the province to collect federal taxes on Ottawa’s behalf. Members of the National Assembly previously passed a unanimous motion calling for a single-form system to be implemented.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declined the request.