Preliminary hearing begins for Quebec man charged with murder in daycare bus crash
A preliminary hearing is underway for a Quebec man accused of killing two young children by allegedly driving a city bus into a Montreal-area daycare last year.
Pierre Ny St-Amand was arrested after a transit bus crashed into the front of a daycare in the Ste-Rose neighbourhood of Laval, Que., on Feb. 8, 2023, killing two young children and injuring six others.
The 52-year-old former city bus driver faces two counts of first-degree murder as well as seven other charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.
During a preliminary hearing, a judge hears evidence and determines whether it is sufficient for the case to be sent to trial.
St-Amand was impassive as he listened to testimony this morning from the first of 13 witnesses the Crown intends to call over the next four days.
A publication ban covers the names of the young victims as well as the evidence being presented.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2024.
3 people arrested for multiple firearm charges in Dartmouth, N.S.
Three people are facing several firearm charges after the Canada Border Services Agency found a portion of a firearm in a package shipped from China to Dartmouth, N.S.
Woman arrested, dog seized after attack on child at Toronto playground
A woman has been charged and arrested in connection with a dog attack at a waterfront playground in Toronto that left a child with life-altering injuries over the weekend.
Sacha Baron Cohen's representative responds to Rebel Wilson claims
Rebel Wilson is claiming Sacha Baron Cohen has tried to stop the release of her upcoming memoir, 'Rebel Rising.'
Court agrees to block collection of Trump's massive civil fraud judgment if he puts up US$175M
A New York appeals court on Monday agreed to hold off collection of former President Donald Trump's more than US$454 million civil fraud judgment -- if he puts up $175 million within 10 days.
She took a DNA test to find out her heritage. What she found was a decades-old secret her mother never planned to share
A Saskatchewan woman took a DNA test and made a shocking discovery: her long-lost twin brothers.
Israel cancels Washington visit after U.S. allows UN Gaza ceasefire resolution to pass
Tensions between the U.S. and Israel were exposed on Monday when Washington stood aside and allowed the UN Security Council to pass a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
Liberal MPs call on finance minister to fund disability benefit in upcoming budget
Dozens of Liberal members of Parliament are calling on the finance minister to set aside money for the Canada Disability Benefit in next month's federal budget.
Opinion Haven't filed your taxes in a while? Here's where to start
Have you fallen behind on filing your tax returns? Whether you're behind one year or several, financial columnist Christopher Liew has some tips for those stressed out about where to start.
Calgary's Tegan and Sara call out Alberta government at Junos
Calgary singer-songwriters Tegan and Sara were honoured at this year's Juno Awards for their efforts to support 2SLGBTQ+ youth.
Toronto
-
Toronto cop details chaotic moments following death of Const. Jeffery Northrup in trial testimony
Testifying from the witness box in a downtown courtroom on Monday, a police officer who witnessed the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup in the parkade under Toronto's Nathan Phillips Square in 2021 described a chaotic scene that ensued following the officer's death.
-
Court drops charges against Ontario police officers involved in fatal 2020 shooting of 18-month-old
Criminal charges laid against the three Ontario provincial police officers involved in the death of a one-year-old boy in Kawartha Lakes, Ont. three years ago were withdrawn during a Monday court appearance.
-
Doug Ford to extend Ontario gas tax cut until end of 2024
The Ontario government will extend its gas and fuel tax rate cut until the end of the year.
Ottawa
-
Average of 5 vehicles a day reported stolen in Ottawa so far in 2024
Statistics available on the Ottawa Police Service Crime Map shows 463 vehicles have been reported stolen in Ottawa since January 1. By comparison, police reported 504 vehicles stolen in the first six months of 2023, and 387 vehicles stolen between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2022.
-
McKeen Metro closed until further notice following Glebe fire
The McKeen Metro grocery store on Bank Street in the Glebe remains closed from smoke damage caused by a fire at the pharmacy next door on Sunday morning.
-
Here's how many tickets Ottawa's photo radar cameras issued in January
The snow and cold temperatures did not slow down Ottawa motorists in January, as the city's photo radar cameras caught hundreds of speeding drivers.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police investigate suspicious death in Dartmouth
The Halifax Regional Police is investigating a suspicious death in Dartmouth Monday morning.
-
Record March snow in New Brunswick over the weekend
CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell says some daily snow records for a March 23 were likely broken in New Brunswick over the weekend.
-
Canadians spending less monthly on retail groceries
Dalhousie University food professor, Sylvain Charlebois, says Canadians are not spending as much on food as they used to.
N.L.
-
N.L. fishermen declare victory, head home after protests in St. John's
Fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador are declaring victory in their negotiations with the provincial government, and are heading home after a recent protest that brought out riot police in St. John's.
-
Fish protesters meet riot police outside N.L. legislature, budget delivered in half-empty assembly
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial government delivered its annual budget to a half-empty legislature Thursday, as opposition politicians boycotted the speech and protesters stared down riot police outside.
-
Newfoundland struggling to recruit oncologists despite big signing bonus
Despite a brand new hospital and a hefty signing bonus, health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador still haven't recruited the oncologists they need for an expanded cancer care program on the province's west coast.
Northern Ontario
-
-
Ont. Provincial Police looking for suspects who stole ATM near Sault Ste. Marie
Surveillance video of three suspects stealing an ATM from a store in Echo Bay near Sault Ste. Marie is being shared with the public as police ask for help identifying the people responsible.
-
London
-
One person injured, robbery investigation in east London
One person has been taken to hospital with what police describe as "serious injuries," as part of a robbery investigation. Around 11 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Dundas Street near Arvilla Boulevard.
-
Weapons-related charges laid in Woodstock against Mississauga man
A loaded handgun has been seized as part of an investigation in Woodstock. On Friday, police started the investigation after getting information that a person was in possession of a firearm.
-
Helping hospital staff to be more compassionate and understanding
St. Joseph’s Health Care and London Health Sciences Centre have been using a federal investment to train staff on how to be more compassionate among other things.
Kitchener
-
Six people displaced after fire rips through Cambridge townhouse
Six residents of a townhome on Linden Drive have been displaced after a fire early Monday morning, Cambridge Fire says.
-
No injuries after tractor trailer fire in Woolwich
Waterloo regional police say no one was hurt in a tractor trailer fire at a property on Shantz Station Road.
-
Man allegedly attacked by strangers with bat outside home
Guelph police are investigating after a man reported he was beaten by two strangers outside his home.
Windsor
-
'He was worthy of our love': Inquest begins into death of Windsorite who was struggling with depression and addiction
The inquest has begun into the death of a Windsorite who was struggling with depression and addiction.
-
Meet Santiago Cucuraqui: Mexican-Canadian hockey player making both countries proud
A 17-year-old hockey goalie who lives in Windsor is fresh off a historic run representing his home country of Mexico at the IIHF U18 World Championship in Istanbul.
-
Caesars Windsor ranks fourth most popular casino in Canada: report
New research has revealed the most popular casinos on Instagram in Canada, with Caesars Windsor ranking fourth.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Deadly apartment fire in Orillia under investigation
A 67-year-old woman has died after suffering serious injuries when a fire broke out in an apartment in Orillia over the weekend.
-
Driver accused of stunt driving will be walking for a while after car is towed away: OPP
Provincial police patrolling the roads said they nabbed a stunt driver Monday morning speeding more than 60 kilometres per hour over the posted limit.
-
Barrie police investigate alleged assault on taxi driver in city's downtown
Police in Barrie are investigating an alleged assault on a taxi driver in the city's downtown late last month.
Vancouver
-
Canadian military expects to secure contract for B.C. drone base by end of 2024
The Department of National Defence expects to have a contract in place by the end of this year to build a new military drone base in British Columbia.
-
Impairment ruled out after Victoria cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash
A Victoria-area cyclist is fighting for his life after he was struck by a car and rushed to hospital early Sunday evening.
-
B.C. weather: Record highs, record low reported in the province
Seven temperature records were set in B.C. on Sunday, though not all of them were for new highs.
Vancouver Island
-
-
-
'Really sad': Locals describe effort to save beached killer whale on Vancouver Island
As the community mourns a mother killer whale that died after getting stranded on shore Saturday, an effort is underway to reunite her orphaned calf with its pod.
Winnipeg
-
Board denies day parole for Winnipeg man who sexually assaulted girl, woman in 2014
The Parole Board of Canada has denied day release for a man who beat and sexually assaulted a girl and a woman in separate random attacks in Winnipeg a decade ago.
-
What officials are saying about a fire that’s been burning for days near a Manitoba hamlet
A fire that’s been burning for days near a Manitoba hamlet is not considered a threat to residents or property, officials say.
-
How many Winnipeggers had vehicles towed during snow route parking ban
The snow route parking ban season has come to an end in Winnipeg, and now the city is sharing how many tickets were handed out and how many vehicles were towed.
Calgary
-
Calgary man at centre of 30-hour standoff came outside with loaded shotgun: ASIRT
Alberta's police watchdog has released more details about a deadly 30-hour standoff with Calgary police, saying the suspect came outside with a loaded shotgun.
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Watch your step! Icy conditions in Calgary due to snowfall melt
Calgary saw more than 35 centimetres of snow during this most recent snow event.
Edmonton
-
-
Edmonton man embarks on year-long quest to find best butter chicken in town
An Edmonton man is on a delicious mission to explore his culinary heritage.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING UN demands ceasefire in Gaza during Muslim holy month of Ramadan, its 1st demand to halt fighting
The United Nations Security Council has demanded a ceasefire in Gaza during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, its first demand to halt fighting.
Regina
-
RCMP investigation ongoing near Neudorf, Sask. people asked to avoid area
RCMP say an ongoing investigation near the community of Neudorf, Sask. is taking place and people in the area may notice an increased police presence.
-
-
Alberta company fined $85K for incident in Sask. that left worker seriously injured
An Alberta corral cleaning company was fined a total of $85,000 for an incident that led to a worker being seriously injured in southwestern Saskatchewan.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon city council to approve second phase of controversial freeway project
A local environmental group is rallying support against a proposed freeway around Saskatoon that would pass through two sensitive natural wetlands.
-
Saskatoon drivers could soon see more commercial billboards on Circle Drive
Saskatoon councillors are considering axing a 2018 policy that limits the number of commercial billboards on busy public roadways.
-
'Sharing economy': Saskatoon theatre artists looking to share resources
A joint project between the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) drama department and the City of Saskatoon is exploring new models to keep the local theatre scene thriving.