    Preliminary hearing begins for Quebec man charged with murder in daycare bus crash

    The aftermath of a bus crash outside a daycare centre in Laval, Que, is shown on Feb. 9, 2023. A preliminary hearing is underway for a Quebec man accused of killing two young children by allegedly driving a city bus into a Montreal-area daycare in February 2023. Pierre Ny St-Amand was arrested after a city bus crashed into the front of a daycare in the Ste-Rose neighbourhood of Laval, Que., on Feb. 8, 2023, killing two young children and injuring six other children.
    Saint-Jérôme, Que. -

    A preliminary hearing is underway for a Quebec man accused of killing two young children by allegedly driving a city bus into a Montreal-area daycare last year.

    Pierre Ny St-Amand was arrested after a transit bus crashed into the front of a daycare in the Ste-Rose neighbourhood of Laval, Que., on Feb. 8, 2023, killing two young children and injuring six others.

    The 52-year-old former city bus driver faces two counts of first-degree murder as well as seven other charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

    During a preliminary hearing, a judge hears evidence and determines whether it is sufficient for the case to be sent to trial.

    St-Amand was impassive as he listened to testimony this morning from the first of 13 witnesses the Crown intends to call over the next four days.

    A publication ban covers the names of the young victims as well as the evidence being presented.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2024. 

