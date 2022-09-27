PQ volunteer fired after being caught on video stealing rival's flyer
Another case of apparent sabotage is hitting the Quebec election campaign after a second video showed a party's flyer being swiped from an elector's home.
On Tuesday, Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St. Pierre Plamondon admitted one of his party's volunteers removed a leaflet belonging to the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) in the off-island riding of Masson.
Video footage from a doorbell camera dated Sept. 20 showed the volunteer working for candidate Stephane Handfield swiping the rival's flyer from a front porch.
Addressing the media on Tuesday, St. Pierre Plamondon said the volunteer has been fired.
"There's maybe 3,000 volunteers and they come to work and we don't look at the past or the resume of everyone," the PQ leader said.
The embarrassment for his party came one day after his own party was targeted in a flyer-swiping incident that was also captured on surveillance camera.
In that case, video showed Quebec solidaire candidate Marie-Eve Rancourt dropping off one of her flyers in a homeowner's mailbox and removing that of her opponent — the PQ leader.
Rancourt, a lawyer, apologized for the incident soon after the video surfaced online and hours later announced she was stepping down from the race.
Some constituents in the riding were clearly upset about the stunt.
"She's a lawyer, and if you talk about fairness, that's not a way to be elected and get trust from the people," one man told CTV News.
Another constituent told CTV her behaviour was simply "unacceptable."
It's a major upset for the party and for the people who voted already cast their ballot on the east-end Montreal riding. Votes for Rancourt that were cast on advance voting days held Sunday and Monday will be cancelled when the ballots are counted, according to Elections Quebec. Ballots with her name will be crossed out by hand on election day, on Oct. 3.
"It is a very, very disappointing situation. I think people would know that we would have preferred that this situation would not have happened," said Nadeau-Dubois on Tuesday during a campaign stop.
The election authority told CTV News that almost a quarter of electors have already voted in Camille-Laurin, with 11,048 voted.
A record 23 per cent of Quebec's 6.3 million eligible voters participated in two days of advanced polls, Elections Quebec said Tuesday.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Satellite images capture dramatic erosion on P.E.I.'s coastline and damage to sand dunes
As scientists and environmental experts assess the damage left by Fiona, one of the Maritimes' essential ecosystems was severely hit and it could potentially take up to a decade to recover.
'We shouldn't have to push people': Most provinces have not made Sept. 30 a stat holiday
While Canada prepares to honour the second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday, the majority of provinces have not followed the federal government's move to make it a statutory holiday for its workers.
Blasts precede Baltic pipeline leaks, sabotage seen likely
Denmark said Tuesday it believed 'deliberate actions' by unknown perpetrators were behind big leaks, which seismologists said followed powerful explosions, in two natural gas pipelines running under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy: No talks with Russia's Putin if land annexed
Ukraine's president warned Tuesday that Russia's just concluded 'sham referendums' and attempts to annex Ukrainian territory rule out any talks with Moscow as long as Vladimir Putin remains president, and called for Russia's 'complete isolation' and tough new global sanctions.
Who is Pierre Poilievre's wife? What you should know about Anaida Poilievre
Becoming the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada earlier this month has not only raised Pierre Poilievre’s profile among the Canadian public, but has also brought additional attention of his wife. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what we know about Anaida Poilievre.
23 people taken to hospital after workplace exposure to hydrochloric acid in St. Catharines
A total of 23 people have been taken to hospital in St. Catharines following a hazardous workplace incident on Tuesday.
Trudeau says stronger infrastructure needed after inspecting Fiona damage
Justin Trudeau travelled Tuesday to Nova Scotia and P.E.I., where he pledged to find ways to build more resilient infrastructure after inspecting the extensive damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona.
Russia using referendums 'to conscript Ukrainian citizens,' former Ukrainian ambassador says
Ukraine's former ambassador to Canada says Russia could use so-called referendums in his country to conscript Ukrainians.
Toronto Blue Jays' Alek Manoah awarded $100K 'sportsmanship sponsorship' for defending teammate online
After standing up for his teammate following a bout of online bullying, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah has been awarded Dove Men+Care's first 'sponsorship for sportsmanship.' Of the interaction, Manoah said he 'meant it from the heart.'
Toronto
-
Toronto Blue Jays' Alek Manoah awarded $100K 'sportsmanship sponsorship' for defending teammate online
After standing up for his teammate following a bout of online bullying, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah has been awarded Dove Men+Care's first 'sponsorship for sportsmanship.' Of the interaction, Manoah said he 'meant it from the heart.'
-
Are you getting double charged on your PRESTO card? Here's why
Metrolinx is warning PRESTO card users they could be charged twice if they aren't careful.
-
23 people taken to hospital after workplace exposure to hydrochloric acid in St. Catharines
A total of 23 people have been taken to hospital in St. Catharines following a hazardous workplace incident on Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
Trudeau says stronger infrastructure needed after inspecting Fiona damage
Justin Trudeau travelled Tuesday to Nova Scotia and P.E.I., where he pledged to find ways to build more resilient infrastructure after inspecting the extensive damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
'Shocking' erosion of sand dunes in Prince Edward Island National Park due to Fiona
Parks Canada says the scale of sand dune erosion at beaches in Prince Edward Island National Park due to post-tropical storm Fiona is "shocking."
-
Residents of coastal N.L. town sift through rubble of their homes after Fiona
Neighbours in the small community of Burnt Islands, N.L., are helping each other clean through the rubble of their former homes.
London
-
'Not a great look': Sign on student house during Homecoming prompts neighbor complaints
The sign, a bed sheet with purple paint referencing female genitalia, hung outside a window on the front of a house on Lexington Avenue in London, Ont. on Saturday afternoon during Homecoming festivities, upsetting neighbours of the quiet street. This, as London police release information pertaining to the policing efforts during Homecoming weekend.
-
'God that’s close to home': Shock sets in following serious London stabbing
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in London, according to police. Witnesses told CTV News the victim approached the front door of a house on Nelson Street near Lansdowne Avenue at about 7:30 p.m.
-
Retiree from Lucknow, Ont. $75,000 richer after lotto win
No one can argue that a retiree and mother of two from Lucknow is unlucky after winning the top prize of $75,000 with an instant lotto ticket.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Shelter in place in Wiikwemkoong due to armed and dangerous person, schools dismissed
Despite an emergency alert by Ontario Provincial Police asking people in Wiikwemkoong on Manitoulin Island to shelter in place due to an 'armed and dangerous person' Tuesday afternoon, the school board has deemed it 'safe enough for regular dismissal.'
-
Northern Ont. residential school survivor to throw first pitch at Blue Jays game Friday
As part of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday, Dolores Naponse will throw the first pitch when the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Boston Red Sox.
-
North Bay parents, school bus company concerned over illegal school bus passing trend
Every afternoon, Natalie Pouliot waits to pick her two children up at their bus stop. She has witnessed cars passing the bus illegally and is always worried that something will happen.
Calgary
-
Shooting in southwest Calgary sends 1 to hospital
Calgary police are investigating after a shooting in the southwest on Tuesday.
-
'I'm not a monster': Teen suspect in death of Calgary officer takes stand at trial
A Calgary teen charged with first-degree murder in the death of a police officer in a hit and run testified Tuesday he feared for his life when he took off in his vehicle with Sgt. Andrew Harnett holding on.
-
'Are you going to get this man any help?': Video inside Alberta clinic shows man on floor
A video, taken of a man lying on the floor of a Lethbridge, Alta., health clinic has some wondering about the condition of the province's health care system.
Kitchener
-
Controversial Blair warehouse will be Amazon fulfillment centre
Amazon has confirmed it’s behind the controversial warehouse project being built in the Village of Blair.
-
City council approves additional floors for two high-rise apartments in Kitchener
Kitchener City Council approved two high-rise rental apartments at the former site of the Schwaben Club at a meeting on Monday.
-
Former Schwaben Club in Kitchener selected as new emergency shelter location
The former Schwaben Club site in Kitchener has been selected as a new emergency shelter location for people experiencing homelessness.
Vancouver
-
Leaked chat logs show OnceCity volunteer brainstorming ways to discredit political rivals
A Vancouver political party has parted ways with a volunteer after chat logs emerged showing him brainstorming ways to spread rumours and innuendo about people he views as political opponents.
-
Two 'N' drivers caught more than doubling speed limit in Langley
Two "N" drivers were handed $483 tickets after they were caught going more than double the speed limit in Langley last weekend – behaviour authorities said "will not be tolerated" in the city.
-
Pedestrian dead after being struck by charter bus in downtown Vancouver
A pedestrian died in downtown Vancouver Tuesday after being struck by a charter bus.
Edmonton
-
'Help me,' man killed by Edmonton LRT screamed: witness
An Edmonton woman says she heard someone calling for help moments before a man was killed by an LRT train in Edmonton on Monday.
-
'A bad idea': Road safety concerns after Alberta cuts 2nd test for new drivers
Michele Dimitrisin has been driving on a graduated driver's license (GDL) for five years, and even though a government "red tape" slash announced Tuesday benefits her, she's a little worried about potential impacts.
-
Edmonton councillors support spending $170M on new bike lanes by 2026
An additional 100 kilometers of bike lanes could be built in the Alberta capital after city councillors voted 4-0 Tuesday in favour of pushing a massive addition forward.
Windsor
-
Police confirm elderly man in wheelchair dies following crash
Windsor police say a pedestrian has died of his injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Tecumseh Road East.
-
‘It was unbelievable!’ Crash through two backyards renews calls for traffic calming
An early morning collision over the weekend has renewed calls for strengthened traffic calming measures with neighbours on Bayswater Crescent fearful for their safety.
-
Local WW2 Veteran celebrates 100th birthday with letters from around the world
Decorated Second World War Veteran Charles Davis of Windsor is celebrating 100 years of life.
Regina
-
Regina resident frustrated with delays in sidewalk repair caused by project backlog
A Regina resident is expressing frustrations about a city repair project on his property that has been ongoing for the past year.
-
11-year-old cyclist injured in collision with vehicle: Regina police
An 11-year-old boy was significantly injured after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bike, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
'Unintentional error': City of Regina apologizes after flags honouring residential school survivors hung upside down
The City of Regina issued an apology on Tuesday after flags raised to honour residential school survivors were hung upside down.
Ottawa
-
Major retailers call for tax refund for international tourists
A group of major Canadian retailers is asking the federal government to re-implement a Visitor Tax Refund in an effort to boost tourism and invigorate the Canadian economy.
-
A small street in Stittsville is going big for Halloween
It is just over a month until Halloween and some have already begun decorating, but one street in Stittsville is getting a head start in a big way.
-
'Car is too fast': Driver blames vehicle for going 200 km/h
A driver facing a stunt driving charge apparently said it was the car's fault.
Saskatoon
-
Woman facing murder charge previously killed 2 Saskatoon teens while driving stolen truck
A 29-year-old woman charged with murder in the presumed death of a missing Saskatoon woman was also responsible for the deaths of two teens in 2014.
-
Saskatoon sees 'significant increase' in ER visits due to kids' respiratory issues
According to the province's health authority, more kids are ending up in the emergency room due to respiratory issues compared to the same period last year.
-
Saskatoon to offer 3 different sizes of waste bins to residents
City council has approved a plan that will see three different waste bin sizes — all offered at a three different price points.