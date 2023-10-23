PQ to unveil Year One budget of an independent Quebec

The Parti Québécois (PQ) is expected to unveil Monday its first budget for a theoretical, independent Quebec.

The so-called Year One budget is slated to be presented by leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, containing a projection of revenues and expenditures for the first year of an independent Quebec that he has promised for several months.

The party has gone through the budget exercise a few times in its history to define the financial framework of an eventual sovereign Quebec.

It's the first time the sovereigntist party has produced such a document since 2005 when it was presented by then-PQ member François Legault, now Quebec premier and leader of the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ).

At the time, Legault, who quit the PQ in 2009 and founded the CAQ in 2011, painted a very favourable portrait of the finances of an independent Quebec.

Découvrez les finances d'un Québec indépendant dès lundi, un budget qui dégage un univers de possibles et qui jette un regard neuf sur le peu de services que nous obtenons pour les impôts que nous envoyons au Canada, alors que les missions de l'État québécois craquent de partout. pic.twitter.com/oYUNAOVcPc — Paul St-Pierre Plamondon (@PaulPlamondon) October 20, 2023

He insists he no longer believes in sovereignty and has repeatedly attacked the PQ in recent days.

The PQ currently has four legislature members in the 125-seat national assembly.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 23, 2023.