

Daniel J. Rowe, Billy Shields, CTV News Montreal





The Parti Quebecois ready to start the fall session in rebuilding mode, and is planning a streamlined, clear message for the new-look party.

"A few words, crystal clear," said interim PQ leader Pascal Berube.

The party unveiled its first platform since 2017 in a Valleyfield hotel with four core principles: liberty, justice, the environment and Quebec nationalism.

"A brand new Parti Quebecois; same values in a different Quebec," said Berube.

The party took aim at CAQ premier Francois Legault's Quebec nationalism and defence of the French language.

The PQ proposed a series of measures to better defend French, following a reshuffle in premier Francois Legault's CAQ team, which removed minister Nathalie Roy's responsibilities associated with the French language and handed them to minister Simon Jolin-Barrette.

At the end of a two-day meeting in Valleyfield, the party decided independence training should require mandatory francization of newcomers as soon as they arrive in Quebec.

The PQ is also asking the government to "prohibit companies from requiring English when hiring when it is not necessary for employment".

Finally, the PQ opposition calls for the state to communicate only in French in legal matters.

The party has not named a leader since Jean Francois Lisee stepped down following the last provincial election.

Berube and star candidate Veronique Hivon, MNA from Joliette, reiterated their positions that they are not interested in the leadership job, which will be decided next year.

"Right now in my life it is not something that is compatible with my family's priorities," said Hivon.

With nine MNAs, the party is trying to attract younger voters and rebrand the PQ as more of a movement than a political party.

There's even talk about changing its logo and name.

"When we said that everything would be on the table, this is included," said party president Gabrielle Lemieux. "We need to look at the fundamentals first."

The party will vote on the platform at an extraordinary national congress Nov. 9-10 in Trois-Rivieres.