MONTREAL -- Parti Québécois (PQ) MNA Sylvain Roy is calling for the immediate dismantling of a rail barricade set up 24 days ago by members of the Mi'gmaq from Listuguj, south of the Gaspé Peninsula in Quebec.

On Twitter, the Bonaventure MNA argues a judge has already ordered the dismantling of the camp, which sits on a section of the Chemin de fer de la Gaspésie railway line. He insists the injunction is still in effect, expiring only later this week.

Roy claims the region's economy is being held hostage by a handful of individuals and the environmental aspect has become secondary.

He is also asking the Canadian government to compensate Chemin de fer de la Gaspésie for any losses caused by the blockade.

In a press release published last week, the Listuguj Mi'gmaq Government deplored the fact that an injunction was issued before officials tried having discussions with representatives of the community to resolve the dispute peacefully.

The statement also noted the Mi'gmaq Government does not intend to intervene to remove protesters from the railroad tracks.

The Chemin de fer de la Gaspésie company operates a 325-kilometre section of railway between Matapédia and Gaspé. Rail traffic consists mainly of freight trains.

The Listuguj territory is located 15 kilometres east of Matapédia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2020.