MONTREAL -- Though rail line blockades have started to come down across the country and train service has slowly been restored, the protesters in Kahnawake remain in place regardless of the deal struck between hereditary Wet'suwet'en chiefs in BC and the federal government.

A community meeting was held Monday night that Mohawk leaders say was to share information and hear thoughts from community members.

Kanentokon Hemlock, a traditional chief of the Bear Clan, said the tracks will stay blocked as the community builds a consensus on its next steps.

The Mohawks have been in contact with the hereditary chiefs in B.C., who had expressed their gratitude for the support they've received, Hemlock said. However, he says it's up to the Kahnawake Mohawks to decide if and when the blockade comes down.

"They were just really thankful for the support and everything from this way, but it's on our end now too, as well, (to decide) on how we're going to continue to support them moving forward," Hemlock said in a phone interview.

Via Rail announced that it was progressively restarting service between Montreal and Toronto beginning with four trains Tuesday, as well as Toronto and Ottawa.

Via said 940 trains were cancelled during the protests and 164,000 passengers' commutes were affected.

CN has now recalled almost all the 450 employees laid off in eastern Canada mostly.

With files from The Canadian Press.