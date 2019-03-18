

About 115,000 Hydro-Quebec clients in the greater Montreal region were in the dark Monday after during widespread blackouts in the area.



As of 5 p.m., that number had dropped to 30,000 homes in the area, which includes the Island of Montreal, Laval, the North Shore, and the Monteregie.

Hydro-Quebec said teams are working to gradually restore electricity to the area. The problem appears to be with a Hydro transmission station in the Saguenay region.

