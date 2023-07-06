Power outage affects 115,000 Hydro-Quebec clients in Montreal
A widespread power outage is affecting large swaths of the western side of Montreal.
On the Island of Montreal, 115,000 customers are affected. There are no widespread outages in other parts of the province at the moment.
The Hydro-Quebec website states that the outage is due to 'equipment failure,' adding that service is expected to be restored at 4:30 p.m.
Montreal Top Stories
WEATHER
WEATHER | Stick to the shade: heat warning issued for Montreal
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
OceanGate, owner of the submersible that imploded during a dive to the Titanic, suspends operations
The company that owned a submersible that imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic, killing all five onboard, said Thursday it has suspended operations.
Canada only 'halfway through' record-breaking wildfire season: officials
Drought conditions and above-normal temperatures are expected to cause abnormally intense wildfires across Canada in July and into August, the federal government said Thursday.
Experts are expecting another interest rate hike this month, here's what that means for homeowners
Economists are predicting Canadians might see another interest rate hike next week and say homeowners who are already financially vulnerable will have a tougher time making mortgage payments.
8-year-old girl dies after SUV crashes into London school; woman arrested for dangerous driving
An 8-year-old girl was killed and more than a dozen people were injured Thursday when an SUV crashed into a private elementary school on a narrow road in southwest London, police said. The crash wasn't believed to be terrorism, and the driver was taken into custody.
WATCH | Canadians shouldn't trust Meta, Zuckerberg has 'too much power', warns ex-Facebook exec
As the Government of Canada remains in a showdown with digital giants over the Online News Act, the former head of Facebook's division in Australia and New Zealand is warning that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has 'too much power' in foreign countries.
New study shows why these six foods are essential to reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease
A new global study led by Canadian researchers found that not eating enough of six key foods may be linked to a higher risk of cardiovascular disease and related deaths in adults.
Man dead, woman and teens rescued after yacht sinks off Vancouver Island
One man is dead after a 12-metre yacht sank south of Victoria on Friday. Three others were rescued from a dinghy found near the wreckage.
People vow to boycott Ben & Jerry's after ice cream company marks Canada Day by tweeting about 'stolen land'
People are vowing to boycott Ben & Jerry's ice cream after the company marked Canada Day by tweeting about 'our home on stolen land.'
What is Threads? Here's what you need to know about the potential 'Twitter Killer'
Facebook-parent Meta on Wednesday officially launched its Twitter competitor, Threads, after first confirming its plans for the app just three months ago.
Toronto
-
Severe thunderstorm watches, warnings issued for GTA
Severe thunderstorms appear to be heading towards the Greater Toronto Area as a three-day heat event comes to an end.
-
Ontario offer of $5B in tax credits to Stellantis 'the price of being in a global business,' minister says
Ontario’s minister of economic development says the province’s offer of up to $5 billion in tax credits to automaker Stellantis is 'the price of being in a global business.'
-
Man hospitalized following 'serious' stabbing at Eglinton Station
A man has been rushed to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries following a stabbing at Eglington Station.
Atlantic
-
N.S.-P.E.I. ferry crossings suspended through the weekend
Ferry crossings between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are cancelled this weekend due to an ongoing mechanical issue onboard the MV Confederation.
-
Second man charged with first-degree murder after Dieppe man shot, killed
A second New Brunswick man is facing a charge of first-degree murder after the shooting death of a map in Dieppe.
-
Record-breaking wildfire season will continue to burn hot for months: officials
Natural Resources Canada says the country's record-breaking wildfire season will continue to be abnormally intense throughout July and into August.
London
-
Police officer charged following October 2022 incident
A Sarnia police officer has been charged with assault causing bodily harm after an investigation by the Special Investigations Unit.
-
OPP investigating fatal crash
OPP in Chesley are investigating a fatal crash.
-
London man charged after allegedly throwing rocks at police cruiser, officers
A London man has been charged after allegedly assaulting two police officers and damaging a cruiser Wednesday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Company reports progress in dealing with northern Ont. dam breach
While repairs are not yet completed, officials in Iroquois Falls said Thursday afternoon that progress has been made in dealing with a partial breach of the Twin Falls dam.
-
-
Paramedic who drowned in the Far North called a ‘fallen hero’
Tributes are coming in for Arjanan Sivasathiyarajah, a paramedic who drowned this week while working in Kashechewan First Nation.
Calgary
-
Calgarian charged with human trafficking, accused of grooming victim over social media
A Calgary man is facing a handful of charges after allegedly trafficking and assaulting a young woman he groomed through social media.
-
2 cats rescued from Riverbend house fire; missing dog found
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a house fire in the community of Riverbend on Thursday, saving two cats.
-
Feds to upgrade firefighting equipment in Banff, other national parks
The federal government announced Thursday that it's upgrading its cache of fire equipment in Banff to help fight wildfires.
Kitchener
-
Bonding over bridge: Card players of all ages show their skill at regional bridge tournament
Hundreds of bridge players have descended on Kitchener this week for a tournament made up of all experience levels and all ages.
-
Waterloo region real estate market shows signs of 'rebound': WRAR
The real estate market is showing signs of rebounding, with 780 homes sold last month, according to the Waterloo Region Association of Realtors (WRAR).
-
Police looking for man who threw fake money onto busy Guelph, Ont. road
Several people stopped their cars and ran into the street to pick up the money before realizing it was fake, police say.
Vancouver
-
Victims of 2021 Lynn Valley stabbing spree recall terrifying moments in New Westminster courtroom
On the second day of an emotional hearing in New Westminster court, three more victims read statements about how a terrifying stabbing spree in Lynn Valley two years ago, forever changed their lives.
-
IHIT, police investigating 'suspicious' car fire near Port Moody park
An investigation is underway after officials responded to what they’re calling a "suspicious" car fire near a Port Moody park on Wednesday night.
-
Meet Kip Kip Kaboom and Super Agent Disco, 2 puppies tasked with sniffing out a superbug in Vancouver hospitals
Vancouver's health authority is welcoming two new, adorable members to one of its medical teams.
Edmonton
-
West Edmonton residents wake up to 'flames shooting up' from residential construction project
A fire ripped through a construction project in west Edmonton early Thursday morning.
-
Hiker fined $7,500 for shooting black bear in Jasper National Park
A hiker has been fined $7,500 for shooting a black bear in Jasper National Park last summer.
-
Catalytic converter thefts still going up, police say at launch of summer engraving program
The Edmonton Police Service and Alberta Motor Association have partnered with Kal Tire to offer a catalytic converter engraving program.
Windsor
-
Windsor police raid magic mushroom dispensary
Windsor police conducted a raid of a magic mushroom dispensary Thursday afternoon, nearly a week after it popped up downtown.
-
Pool company owner accused of defrauding customers of more than $100K
The owner of a local pool installation company is facing multiple fraud charges after allegedly conning customers out of more than $100,000, police say.
-
What’s included in the Stellantis EV battery plant deal?
The finalized deal to keep the NextStar electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor includes performance incentives of up to $15 billion, according to the province.
Regina
-
Some Regina city councillors feel allowing alcohol in parks will lead to problems
A proposal to allow alcohol consumption in a number of parks around Regina is facing strong opposition from some city councillors who feel it’s unnecessary and could lead to problems.
-
Job posting hints at Taco Bell return to Regina
It’s a question many people in Regina have asked for years, will Taco Bell ever open a restaurant in the Queen City again? The answer appears to be yes.
-
Residents of neighbourhood once branded 'Canada's Worst' take charge and create change
Sixteen years after a Regina neighbourhood was labelled 'Canada’s worst' by a national magazine, a small army of residents, volunteers and organizers are busy working to shed the image.
Ottawa
-
Online influencer faked crimes to gain popularity, Gatineau police allege
Gatineau Police have arrested and charged a 27-year-old social media influencer from Quebec after he allegedly posted videos of fake crimes online in an effort to boost his following.
-
Carleton Place ER closing overnight Thursday
The emergency department at the Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital will be closed once again overnight Thursday due to an ongoing shortage of nursing staff.
-
Concerns raised over Casselman's drinking water
The municipality of Casselman says it's aware of concerns about its drinking water that residents say has appeared dirty or the colour of apple juice over the past week.
Saskatoon
-
Thumbs up emoji costs Sask. farmer $82,000
A Saskatchewan court has ruled that sending someone a thumbs-up emoji could indicate a contractual agreement.
-
Sask. man says he fears for safety after confrontation with teens
A Prince Albert man said he fears for his safety after a group of teenagers targeted his home and made threats to have their grandma shoot him, the man alleged.
-
Canadians are choosing to spend less on summer travel or not travel at all over financial concerns: Nanos
Canadians are either setting financial limits on their summer vacations or putting their travel plans on hold completely over economic concerns, according to a new survey conducted by Nanos Research.