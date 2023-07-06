Stick to the shade: heat warning issued for Montreal

It'll be another scorcher in Montreal on Thursday, with Environment Canada continuing its heat warning for southern Quebec.

Temperatures in Montreal are forecasted to reach a high of 33 C in the afternoon, which will feel like 40 C with the humidity. A mix of sun and cloud is expected in the afternoon with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

"Extreme heat affects everyone. Reduce your heat risk. Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day. Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle," a notice from Environment Canada reads.

The agency says the heat will linger into Friday, with humidex values predicted to reach between 35 and 38 C and a risk of thunderstorms.

The record heat for July 6 in Montreal is 33.6 C, set in 2010. The average high for this time of year is 25.8 C.

The heat warning applies to: