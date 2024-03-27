Possible femicide after husband, wife found dead in home northwest of Montreal

Quebec provincial police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead in a home in the Laurentians Wednesday morning.

Police are investigating the theory that the man killed his wife and then killed himself, a source told CTV News.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said they were called at around 9:15 a.m. to a home on chemin du Lac-aux-Ours in Lac-Supérieur, Que., about 105 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

Police did not release the couple's identities, but a source confirmed they are Mario Nadon, 67, and 70-year-old Louise Houle. A relative found the lifeless bodies and called police.

The man and woman were sent to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

"Suspicious elements were found at the scene, leading the Crimes Against the Person investigation service to take charge of the case. Both deaths are considered suspicious," SQ spokesperson Ève Brochu-Joubert told Noovo Info.

The deaths have shocked the small Laurentian community.

"People are upset to hear about this. We're talking about a community of just over 2,000 people. Obviously, it's upsetting our community. We always expect things to happen elsewhere, not here," Lac-Supérieur Mayor Steve Perreault told Noovo Info.

"I join the municipal council in offering our sympathies to the family and wishing them all the strength they need to get through this."

Forensic investigators were called in to shed light on the circumstances of the two deaths. At least one SQ cruiser was still parked outside the couple's home late Wednesday evening as police continued to investigate.

With files from CTV Montreal's Max Harrold and Noovo Info