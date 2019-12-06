MONTREAL -- Today marks 30 years since the École Polytechnique massacre, also known as the Montreal massacre, which left 14 women dead and another 14 people injured.

To commemorate the anniversary, students and staff at the school placed a wreath of white roses at a commemorative plaque.

At 12 p.m., the Quebec Women's Federation will hold a commemorative ceremony at Place du-6-Décembre-1989 as part of its 12 days to end violence against women campaign.

A ceremony will also take place Friday night on Mount Royal. At 5:10 p.m., when the first shots were fired, 14 beams of light will shine over the Montreal skyline as the names of the women killed that day are read aloud.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Governor General Julie Payette, Quebec Premier François Legault and Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante are among the dignitaries expected to attend the event.

Across the country, 14 engineering schools will also each shine a beam of light in honour of the victims.

A devastating day

The Dec. 6, 1989 shooting took place at the engineering school, affiliated with Université de Montréal.

The shooter claimed he was “fighting feminism” when he walked into a classroom and asked the men to leave the room. Once they did, he opened fire on the nine women left, killing six.

“I thought it was a hostage-taking and we would be attacked once we entered the corridor,” Yvon Bouchard, the professor teaching the class told La Presse, speaking about the tragedy for the first time in 30 years.

“Usually, when they separate the men from the women and children, how could you guess it'll be the children that are killed?”

The shooter then moved through the corridors, cafeteria and another classroom, specifically targeting women for about 20 minutes before turning the gun on himself.

The École Polytechnique massacre is known as the deadliest mass shooting in Canadian history and is seen as a devastating event that sparked a wider conversation about violence against women.

The women who lost their lives that day were:

Geneviève Bergeron (1968–1989), civil engineering student

Hélène Colgan (1966–1989), mechanical engineering student

Nathalie Croteau (1966–1989), mechanical engineering student

Barbara Daigneault (1967–1989), mechanical engineering student

Anne-Marie Edward (1968–1989), chemical engineering student

Maud Haviernick (1960–1989), materials engineering student

Barbara Klucznik-Widajewicz (1958–1989), nursing student

Maryse Laganière (1964–1989), budget clerk at the school’s finance department

Maryse Leclair (1966–1989), materials engineering student

Anne-Marie Lemay (1967–1989), mechanical engineering student

Sonia Pelletier (1961–1989), mechanical engineering student

Michèle Richard (1968–1989), materials engineering student

Annie St-Arneault (1966–1989), mechanical engineering student

Annie Turcotte (1969–1989), materials engineering student

In addition, multiple suicides were reported among students who witnessed the massacre, including two who left notes saying their agony was caused by the shooting.

The incident has since led to an ongoing fight over gun control laws in Canada.

“Even though there has been some minor progress, we’re still far away from what we need to have in terms of gun control,” said Heidi Rathjen, a survivor of the Polytechnique shooting and gun control activist.

“Thirty years after the tragedy, we still haven’t banned the weapon that killed 14 women and injured as many others in less than 20 minutes.”

Drastic changes in the police’s tactical response to these types of incidents, after the force was heavily criticized, were later credited with minimizing casualties at the 2006 Dawson College shooting that killed one student.