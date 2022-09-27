Polls show race for second heating up in Quebec election

Polls heading into the final week of the Quebec election campaign show much of the same results since the first week: a race for second behind the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ).

As of Sunday evening, poll aggregator site Quebec125.com has the CAQ winning 97 seats (between 82 and 104), identical to a week ago.

A shift in the runner-up spot, however, has the Liberals (PLQ) up from 17 to 20 (between 14 and 25) and Québec Solidaire (QS) down from 10 to seven (between five and 14).

The Parti Québécois (PQ) and Conservative Party of Quebec (PCQ) are static at one (one to seven) and zero (zero to four), respectively.

Yet, these numbers do not match the percentage of voter intention.

A Journal de Montréal poll on Tuesday showed QS overtaking the Liberals in the popular vote by a single percentage point (17 to 16), with the PCQ static at 15 per cent and the PQ rising to 15 per cent.

That number is up from 12 per cent on Sunday, but the PQ must still fight to translate that voting percentage to actual seats.

PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon responded to the bump in polls on Tuesday morning.

"It's encouraging, but it raises an issue that I said," he said. "One very important question that we have to ask ourselves: Do we want to give full and unlimited power to one single person, François Legault, without any opposition, or do we want strong opposition parties so as to balance the power and make sure that some people are looking after important issues for our future."

RED TO ORANGE TO BLUE?

Some were tipping QS to take over as the official opposition party, but if orange is to rise, it will need to translate voter intentions into seats and swing several key ridings.

The party's Jean-Lesage incumbent Sol Zanetti is a percentage point behind his CAQ rival Christiane Gamache (34 to 33 per cent).

If Gamache wins the seat, it will have gone from red to orange to blue in the last three elections.

QS incumbent in Rouyn-Noranda-Temiscamingue Émilise Lessard-Therrien looks likely to lose her seat to the CAQ's Daniel Bernard, as polls have him leading by 39-31 in yet another red-orange-blue swing.

What may have QS leaders frustrated the most, however, is the CAQ's gains in Sherbrooke.

Co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois has been in the riding a lot in recent weeks in an attempt to keep control in the Eastern Townships riding, once represented by former Liberal premier Jean Charest.

QS incumbent Christine Labrie, however, is polling at 33 per cent, four points behind CAQ candidate Caroline St-Hilaire.

The CAQ's Geneviève Hébert also looks likely to hold onto her seat in the neighbouring Eastern Townships riding of Saint-François, despite QS candidate Mélissa Généreux threatening it a week ago.

Hébert is leading 35 to 30.

LIBERAL BLITZ WORKING

Liberal leader Dominique Anglade's media blitz Tuesday seems to be generating attention, at least on Google.

She was the most popular search on Google, followed by PCQ leader Éric Duhaime at 69 per cent and St-Pierre Plamondon at 61 per cent.

CAQ leader François Legault was below half at 41 per cent and Nadeau-Dubois rounded out the five at 34.

-- This story will be updated Wednesday, Sept. 28 when new data is released from Quebec125.com